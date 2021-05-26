Cancel
France praises YouTubers over foiled Pfizer vaccine smear

By JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 29 days ago

LE PECQ, France (AP) — France’s government has offered a resounding thumbs up to YouTubers and other social media influencers who resisted a mysterious effort to recruit them for a smear campaign against the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Multiple France-based influencers with sizable audiences on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms said they were contacted with offers of hush-hush payments to make bogus claims about supposed deadly Pfizer vaccine risks. YouTuber Léo Grasset, among those contacted, said the shady advertising agency that sought to recruit him “wanted me to talk about the Pfizer vaccine in a way that would be detrimental to the Pfizer vaccine reputation.” He and others said they refused. They earned praise on Wednesday from French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

