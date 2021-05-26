newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

By Eliott King
radionowindy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.

radionowindy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Ceremony#Billboard#Pics#Love#Happy#Wish#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Facts To Know About Ariana Grande’s New Husband

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez secretly got married in an intimate ceremony this past weekend. The low-key couple was engaged for five months before tying the knot in the pop star’s backyard. Ariana Grande’s new husband Dalton Gomez managed to get the superstar to tie the knot this weekend. The...
RelationshipsElite Daily

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Got Married In A "Tiny & Intimate" Wedding

The “7 rings” singer added another sparkler to her collection: a wedding ring. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married, according to sources who spoke to People and TMZ. The pint-sized wedding might have had a small guest list, but there was no shortage of love. "They got married," Grande's rep told People on May 17. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Ariana Grande's Wedding Band From Dalton Gomez Sounds Stunning

Ariana Grande has got herself some new bling! The “7 Rings” singer is now sporting a wedding band on her left hand, and though fans haven’t gotten a good look at Ariana Grande's wedding band from Dalton Gomez yet, the “tasteful” piece of jewelry sounds simply stunning. According to E! News, Gomez worked with Solow & Co jewelers to design the custom ring, which is the same company he used to design the pop star’s asymmetrical engagement ring.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ariana Grande is married! Star ties knot with Dalton Gomez in private ceremony

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in secret over the weekend. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker and her partner Dalton married in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend with just 20 of their closest family and friends in attendance, her representative has confirmed. The representative told People magazine:...
MusicVulture

Save All Your Tears for Ariana Grande and the Weeknd’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Duet

Performing their remix of “Save Your Tears” live for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ariana Grande and the Weeknd proved that a little quarantine-imposed vocal rest goes a long way. Notorious sad boy the Weeknd looks genuinely ecstatic to hear the crowd belt out the chorus — and that’s to say nothing of their reaction to Grande, who slinks onstage wearing what appears to be a more colorful version of her wedding dress. Grande, obviously, crushes her verses of the song, unphased by any time off, hitting the whistle note at the end of the song with ease. The two artists, importantly, also appear to have actual energy and chemistry onstage — they’ve come a long way from their crushingly awkward collaboration on “Love Me Harder.” The Weeknd is up for eight awards tonight, including Song of the Year, and Grande is up for six, including Female Artist of the Year.
CelebritiesLebanon Democrat

Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to be married to Dalton Gomez. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend and sources have now said she couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.
MusicNME

BTS’ Jungkook says watching Ariana Grande perform live “really stayed” with him

Jungkook of BTS has revealed how watching American pop star Ariana Grande perform live inspired him as an artist. In celebration of BTS’ Rolling Stone cover feature, the magazine released several individual digital covers and breakout interviews with the boyband’s members. During his interview, Jungkook spoke about his musical influences and how he grows as a performer.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding may have been "tiny and intimate," but looks like something out of a fairytale. The "POV" songstress, 27, just shared photos from the special day, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home on May 15. Grande wore a strapless lily-white Vera Wang dress for the occasion with a veil atop her signature ponytail — and she's glowing in the images.
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Halsey Appears To Tease Fourth Album On Cryptic Website

The pop star seemed to tease her fourth studio album on Monday (May 24) when she led eagle-eyed fans down a dark rabbit hole that took them to a website containing a mysterious message. Everything started when the “Without Me” musician quietly followed a private Instagram account (@IICHLIWP) that shares...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Debuts Diamond Wedding Band As She Performs With The Weeknd At iHeartRadio Awards

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!. Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31, and debuted a super simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...