Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Performing their remix of “Save Your Tears” live for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ariana Grande and the Weeknd proved that a little quarantine-imposed vocal rest goes a long way. Notorious sad boy the Weeknd looks genuinely ecstatic to hear the crowd belt out the chorus — and that’s to say nothing of their reaction to Grande, who slinks onstage wearing what appears to be a more colorful version of her wedding dress. Grande, obviously, crushes her verses of the song, unphased by any time off, hitting the whistle note at the end of the song with ease. The two artists, importantly, also appear to have actual energy and chemistry onstage — they’ve come a long way from their crushingly awkward collaboration on “Love Me Harder.” The Weeknd is up for eight awards tonight, including Song of the Year, and Grande is up for six, including Female Artist of the Year.