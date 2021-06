As more Americans become vaccinated, social distancing restrictions around the country are loosening. Some states are allowing for 100% occupancy in restaurants, mask mandates are easing for those who are vaccinated and some major companies in corporate America are opening up their doors to welcome back their employees whom they have not seen in over a year. The idea of a hybrid work model has been a hot topic in 2021. Now that reopening is a realistic possibility, is this type of hybrid model gaining or losing momentum and what could this mean for advisors? In the re-opening spirit, we decided to revisit a previous episode we recorded this year with Tom Lydon and David Nadig of ETF Trends, discussing the digital shift in the advisory business.