Marshall County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
State
Kansas State
County
Marshall County, KS
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Heavy Rain#Severe Certainty#Gusty Winds#Immediate Severity#Northeastern Kansas
Effective: 2021-05-08 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY At 820 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marysville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 8:18pm, quarter sized hail was reported south of Marysville. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Marysville, Summerfield and Oketo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH