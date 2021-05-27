Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas.