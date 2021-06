KINGSTON — Mayor Bryan Paterson recommitted city council to a “path of meaningful reconciliation” with Indigenous Peoples. In a short statement ahead of the customary First People’s recognition statement that at the start of every council meeting acknowledges the work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in building the community, Paterson said last weekend’s discovery of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., was a terrible discovery.