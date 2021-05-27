Cancel
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson underwent successful hip replacement surgery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed he underwent hip replacement surgery after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis. Known for his energetic live performances that see him run and jump all over the stage, Dickinson revealed he was in agony on the band’s ‘Legacy of the Beast World Tour’, which began in 2018, and couldn’t even “walk properly.”

