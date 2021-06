Influencers say they have received proposals from advertising agencies to discredit Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine | Photo: BigStock. French press and social media were frantic on Tuesday (25) with speculation about a mysterious campaign targeting influencers and YouTube personalities asking them to publicly discredit the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19 in return for payment. According to British newspaper The Guardian, the offer was also made to influencers in Germany.