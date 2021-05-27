Cancel
Two Jailed sons of Ashraf Sehrai tests positive for COVID-19

By Press Desk
thekashmirpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar, May 27: The two sons of late Ashraf Sehrai who were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for “raising anti-national slogans” at the funeral of their father on 6 May 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kupwara jail. Family sources said that the both sons of...

thekashmirpress.com
Covid 19, UAPA, PSA, Jammu Jail, Kupwara Jail, Prisoners, North Kashmir, Srinagar, Unlawful Activities, Anti National Slogans, Public Safety Act
