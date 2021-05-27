Two Jailed sons of Ashraf Sehrai tests positive for COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government's order to dismiss the five policemen found guilty by the Judicial Commission in the Nedunkandam custody death case has not been implemented by the police. It was the Justice K Narayana Kurup Commission that recommended the dismissal of the convicted policemen in the case of Rajkumar's murder in judicial custody. On the basis of this report, the police chief was directed to dismiss them. The directive was issued by the Home Ministry on the basis of a cabinet decision. However, the police have not yet implemented it citing technical and legal reasons. — The Commission had recommended the dismissal of SI KA Sabu, ASI Roy, driver Niyas, CPOs Jitin and Regimon, and the removal of Home Guard James from duty. The action taken report tabled on the legislative assembly yesterday stated that these officers will be given exemplary punishment and that the DGP has been directed to dismiss them from service under Article 311 (2) and (b) of the Constitution and will report to the government after implementation.