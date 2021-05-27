Cancel
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

By MAE ANDERSON
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Yes, with some exceptions.

Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.

“Employers generally have wide scope” to make rules for the workplace, said Dorit Reiss, a law professor who specializes in vaccine policies at the University of California Hastings College of the Law. “It’s their business.”

Rules will vary by country. But the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate the flu and other vaccines, and has indicated they can require COVID-19 vaccines.

There are exceptions. For example, people can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Some states have proposed laws that restrict mandating the vaccines because of their “emergency use" status, but that may become less of an issue since Pfizer has applied for full approval and others are likely to follow.

How employers approach the issue will vary. Many might not want to require vaccination because of the administrative burden of tracking compliance and managing exemption requests, noted Michelle S. Strowhiro, an employment adviser and lawyer at McDermott Will & Emery. Legal claims could also arise.

As a result, many employers will likely strongly encourage vaccination without making it mandatory, Strowhiro said.

Walmart, for example, is offering a $75 bonus for employees who provide proof they were vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

OSHA Tells Employers to Follow CDC Mask Guidance (1)

The federal government’s workplace safety agency, OSHA, has instructed employers to follow the new CDC mask guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also said on its website that it’s considering the impact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance might have on advice already issued by the commission about Covid-19 policies and anti-discrimination laws.
Public Healthfox13news.com

EEOC says employers can demand, incentivize COVID-19 shots

TAMPA, Fla. - Brian Reeves didn't want to mandate his employees at Fantastic Sam's to get COVID-19 vaccines. "It is their body, so they have the choice," he explained. But he did want to lean on them, just a little. "If I can encourage anybody to go get a vaccine,...
Public Healthironcountyreporter.com

Whitmer updates Covid-19 guidelines

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Covid-19 emergency rules on May 28, as many employers return to in-person work. Whitmer also announced an updated Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Covid-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order to eliminate outdoor capacity limits and increase indoor social gatherings to 50% capacity, which is set to take effect on June 1.
U.S. Politicsconvenience.org

EEOC: Employers Can Require Vaccines, Offer Incentives

WASHINGTON—Under federal law, U.S. employers can require all of their employees who physically enter the workplace to be inoculated against COVID-19 as long as they provide reasonable accommodations, and they can encourage vaccination with incentives that aren’t coercive, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in updated guidance Friday. Employers...
Public HealthWCPO

Answering your COVID questions: Can employers require workers to get vaccinated?

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is yes, but there are some exceptions for medical and religious reasons. There is no federal law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated, and companies can require proof of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says whether a state, local government or employer requires or mandates vaccinations is a matter of state and other applicable law.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

EEOC says employers can require vaccines, but those who do could still be sued

HOUSTON — Health officials see vaccines as the key to returning to office safely, but employers requiring them involves complicated legal issues. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued new COVID-19 guidance saying employers are not prevented from mandating vaccinations, as long as medical and religious exemptions are in place. The guidance also says employers can offer incentives to encourage people to get the shot.
Public Healthconstructiondive.com

EEOC greenlights coronavirus vaccine requirements, incentives — with some limits

Federal equal employment opportunity laws do not prohibit policies requiring that all employees who physically enter a workplace receive a COVID-19 vaccination, so long as such policies comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as other applicable laws, according to technical assistance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated May 28.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?. No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue.
Public Healthkagstv.com

Yes, employees required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 can file a workers’ compensation claim for vaccine adverse effects

With a little more than half of the adult U.S. population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are bringing more employees back into the workplace. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on May 28 updated its guidance related to COVID-19, vaccines and the workplace. As part of the guidance, the EEOC said federal Equal Employment Opportunity laws don’t prevent employers from requiring workers physically entering the workplace to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as employers comply with other laws such as the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Editorial: Government shouldn't be able to require vaccine passports

Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is the place we want to be. The quickest and most efficient way of getting there is widespread vaccination. Across the nation, various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...