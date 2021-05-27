Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma amid renewed volcano threat

By JUSTIN KABUMBA KATUMWA, AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxkqm_0aD0lSsS00

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.

A new eruption could occur at any moment, the military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constant Ndima Kongba, announced Thursday. He ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of nearly 2 million residents.

Full of fear, residents from many of the unlisted neighborhoods also fled after no warnings of Saturday’s eruption left so many in harm’s way.

The center of Goma, which was spared when the volcano erupted last week, is now under threat, with activity being reported near the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.

“Based on these scientific observations, we cannot currently rule out an eruption on land or under the lake. And this could happen with very little, or no, warning,” he said. An eruption under Lake Kivu could also have harmful consequences by leading to an explosion of gas in the lake, which could destroy parts of Goma and Gisenyi in neighboring Rwanda.

Residents were advised to carry very little and told not to return to their homes until advised by authorities. Authorities provided vehicles for the evacuations.

Many people were seen heading northwest toward the town of Sake and east toward Rwanda. International organizations such as the U.N. mission in Congo had on Wednesday already begun evacuating their staff.

Maguy Balume told The Associated Press by phone that she left her home with her two children and is heading for Sake.

“I am with my two children heading toward Sake, after leaving my home. My husband is on a mission in Kinshasa and I don’t know how I’m going to meet him,” she said. “I don’t think about my house because my family’s safety and health come first. I can build another house if I want to. I know that my God will save Goma.”

Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active volcanos, turned the dark sky fiery red Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages on the outskirts of Goma destroying more than 500 homes and resulting in the deaths of more than 32 people.

Scientists at the volcano observatory weren’t able to adequately warn the public of the eruption because of a funding cut, according to the scientific director of the Volcanic Observatory of Goma, Celestin Kasereka Mahinda.

A partnership between the government and the World Bank that had supported the observatory was cut in October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the observatory without even internet, he said. The observatory had just started to resume operations last month thanks to new funding from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Disaster Assistance Program, which means the observatory can at least gather data after the eruption.

Data wasn’t needed for many who felt hundreds of aftershocks this past week that have left gigantic cracks in the ground and destroyed buildings. The volcano sits about 6 miles from Goma.

“I am fleeing the volcano, I am going to Rutshuru because I have no choice,” said Alliance Simba who was leaving with her son.

Aminata Kavira, another woman evacuating, said had no idea where she would go, but grabbed her belongings and left her home.

“We knew that the situation was becoming precarious,” Kizito Alexis, a resident of Goma told AP, adding they have been told lava will likely hit their homes. “The situation is serious and all the people are leaving and I am leaving for Bukavu,” a city about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Goma.

Suzana Komayombi said the need to flee was all too familiar, as she also evacuated in 2002 before an eruption took everything she owned.

“The first time there was an eruption we lost everything, today we still take the same road as in 2002,” she said.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the situation was complex and Goma faced a number of risks: increased earthquakes, another volcanic eruption, a gas explosion under the lake, and ambient environmental toxicity caused by volcanic ash.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption was in 2002, leaving hundreds dead. The lava coated the airport runways and also left more than 100,000 homeless in the aftermath. The volcano also erupted in 1977, killing more than 600 people.

___

Kudra reported from Kasindi, Congo. AP writer Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo and Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo#Rwanda#Ap#Gisenyi#U N#The Associated Press#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Africa
Related
HomelessThe Independent

Congo to start phased return of residents who fled volcano-hit city

Democratic Republic of Congo will start a phased return of residents who fled Goma in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption that destroyed thousands of homes and threatened to overrun the city, the government said on Monday. Less than a week after the initial eruption on 22 May, which only...
AfricaEureka Times-Standard

Lori Dengler: The tragedy of Goma

On May 22, Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) erupted. Lava flowed towards the city of Goma, nine miles to the south. Goma, a city of 670,000 people, is located on the north shore of Lake Kivu and adjacent to the Rwanda border. Not all of the details are completely clear, but the current damage tally is 32 deaths, 1000 homes destroyed, and nearly 500,000 people displaced.
Environmentshortpedia.com

The Republic of Congo faces large-scale destruction as Volcano erupts

On May 22, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupted, killing at least 31 people and causing 30,000 others to evacuate their homes. The city of Goma has been ordered to evacuate due to worries that the volcano would erupt again. According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, the May 22 eruption damaged at least 900 homes and demolished five schools. It also disrupted the city's electricity and water services.
EnvironmentMSF USA

DR Congo: People displaced by volcano eruption share stories of solidarity

DR Congo: Humanitarian assistance urgently needed following volcano eruption. The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22 displaced hundreds of thousands of people in and around the city of Goma, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The tremors and aftershocks that followed caused widespread fear and threatened new disasters, prompting a mass evacuation. Teams from Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are currently providing humanitarian assistance in Goma, Sake, and Rutshuru.
PoliticsWRAL

Ethiopia envoy: Eritrean troops in Tigray will `leave soon'

UNITED NATIONS — Ethiopia’s U.N. ambassador said Tuesday that Eritrean troops who have been fighting with his country’s forces in a war against the Tigray region’s fugitive leaders “will definitely leave soon,” a move that would be welcomed by many including the United Nations whose humanitarian chief accused the Eritreans of using starvation as “a weapon of war.”
Public Safety104.1 WIKY

Plane crash in eastern Congo kills three, says governor

KAVUMU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A small plane crashed shortly after take-off in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, killing all three people on board, the region’s governor said. The plane was carrying two pilots and a passenger when it crashed near Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu,...
Environmentnewpaper24.com

1000’s flee Goma in DRC after Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic – NEWPAPER24

1000’s flee Goma in DRC after Nyiragongo volcano erupts, sparking panic. 1000’s have fled a volcanic eruption within the Democratic Republic of Congo, however the flaming lava from Mount Nyiragongo appeared to have come to a halt on the outskirts of Goma metropolis early Sunday.The molten rock, which the eruption had despatched near Goma airport on the shores of Lake Kivu, nonetheless appeared unstable, however had come to a standstill within the suburbs of the jap metropolis. A couple of dozen earth tremors had been felt within the early hours.“Individuals are starting to return to their properties. The state of affairs…
HealthPosted by
KRMG

In poorest countries, surges worsen shortages of vaccines

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Hati Maronjei once swore he would never get a COVID-19 shot, after a pastor warned that vaccines aren't safe. Now, four months after the first batch of vaccines arrived in Zimbabwe, the 44-year-old street hawker of electronic items is desperate for the shot he can’t get. Whenever he visits a clinic in the capital, Harare, he is told to try again the next day.
Societyapanews.net

UN provides food assistance to IDPs in DRC's Goma

The World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributing emergency food rations to people who fled their homes in Goma after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano on 22 May. The UN humanitarian agency and its partners have so far provided food to more than 43,000 displaced people in Sake, Minova and Rutshuru, towns near Goma that have received an influx of people.
Africadnyuz.com

Burkina Faso: ‘Terror is a big part of the economy’

Burkina Faso recently lived through one of the bloodiest terrorist attacks in its history. On the first weekend of June, armed men attacked the village of Solhan in Yagha province in the north of the Sahel state, set houses on fire and killed at least 138 people. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore described the arrack as “barbaric.” Violence and insecurity caused by terrorist attacks are not new in the region. Fear is a constant for many people who live along the border with Mali and Niger.
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

Air France flight evacuated after anonymous threat

(CNN) — Passengers on an Air France flight were evacuated in Paris on Thursday after an anonymous threat, the company said in a statement. The AF865 flight from Chad's capital N'Djamena landed at Charles de Gaulle airport after it was "escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane" as a result of the "anonymous threat," Air France said.
PoliticsCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Missing in Action: How Regional Insecurity Is Disenfranchising Voters in Sub-Saharan Africa

If Ethiopia conducts its thrice-delayed elections on Monday, June 21, it will become the seventh sub-Saharan African presidential or general poll since 2018 where parts of the electorate can’t vote. The Ethiopian government—entangled in a civil war in its Tigray region and enmeshed in broader communal and insurgent violence across the country—has declared that there will be no voting in the Tigray, Harari, and Somali regions, as well as numerous other constituencies. In total, over 100 constituencies (of Ethiopia’s 547) across eight regions of the country will not be voting on June 21. A virtual preelection assessment by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) indicated that widespread insecurity “is undermining the ability of Ethiopians to engage in the electoral process and threatens to undermine voting on election day.” While the reasons for Ethiopia’s predicament are unique, the outcome has become disturbingly common. Recurrent security challenges are likely to plague future elections in other regional hotspots and exacerbate the perilous state of democracy and freedom in sub-Saharan Africa.
Africassrc.org

Between Hopes and Nightmares: A Reflection on Armed Conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Two Years into President Tshisekedi’s Administration

January 24, 2019, is an important day in the history of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because it marks the date of the first peaceful handing over of power by an outgoing president to an incoming president. For Congolese citizens, this nonviolent transfer of power raised hopes for peace and improved livelihoods after decades of violence and misery. Several electoral promises contributed to the election of President Félix Tshisekedi. Perhaps the most popular promise to the suffering people of the eastern DRC was to end insecurity and violence. Soon after his election, he reiterated that “peace will be restored in the east and in all parts of the national territory. The strategy put in place will undoubtedly lead to this result. I firmly believe that.”1 Driven by multiple armed and insurgent groups, the conflict has resulted in a death toll of over six million people and the displacement of many others. Two years into President Tshisekedi’s administration, people continue to go through harrowing experiences in the conflict zones of the eastern DRC.