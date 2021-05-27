DIGITALABO: 10.000 AVIOS um 137 Euro

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. 2 years ago, I wrote My Disappointing Experience with AMEX Business Platinum 35% Membership Rewards Point Rebate. In that post, I shared my negative experience using the 35% Airline Bonus benefit that is available on the American Express Business Platinum Charge Card. Long story short, the automatic 35% rebate never showed up, so I contacted AMEX to resolve the issue and the AMEX rep gave me the wrong rebate amount (fewer points than I was supposed to receive). I then contacted AMEX via Twitter to resolve the issue. Since that negative experience, I did not trust / use the 35% Airline Bonus benefit until April 2021. Thankfully, I had a much better experience that was surprising simple and straightforward. If you have the AMEX Biz Plat and haven’t used this benefit in a while, I think it is time to give it another shot.