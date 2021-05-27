Cancel
Electronic Dance Music Euphoria 2021

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 12 days ago

It’s time to celebrate the birth of electronic dance music euphoria 2021. For three years now, Kulture Music Factory has been delivering world-class, high quality electronic dance music. In this year’s edition, they’ve upped the ante with a huge performance at the DEF LIVE Festival in Germany. This year’s lineup includes artists such as Armani, Fergie, David Gutta and many others. It’s sure to be a high point for anyone interested in electronic dance music.

oneedm.com
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Ladi Earth uses music and dance for 'twerk healing'

AUSTIN, Texas — Ladi Earth uses her art to represent the human experience in more ways than one. As a rapper, she sings about self-discovery over light, melodic beats or lies down a raunchy rhyme over trap beats and heavy bass. “I just like to embody the human,” she said....
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Joel Chadabe, pioneer of electronic music, dies

Joel Chadabe, a composer who helped pioneer electronic music in the 1960s, later developing compositional software programs and founding the Electronic Music Foundation, an advocacy organization for electronic music, died May 2 at his home in Albany, New York. He was 82. His wife, Franoise Chadabe, said the cause was...
Musicaveryjournal.com

Orchard brings back music and dancing

ALTAPASS — Beginning on Saturday, June 5, the Olin Hefner Pavilion will become the “new” venue for music and dancing at the Orchard. Although the available accommodations are sparse, renovations will start this season and continue into next year. We welcome some old Orchard favorites, new local talent, and some who have been appreciated for decades in our region. Through October 10, one band or individual will take to the ersatz “stage” and command the entire afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays or Sundays.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

New Dance Music Artists And Record Labels Alike

Over the last 20 years, electronic dance music, or EDM, is quickly becoming one of the biggest music trends in the modern world. In fact, in several circles, electronic dance music artists now are considered the equivalent of legendary rock stars. From big names to up-and-coming artists, there are a wide range of musical styles represented in today’s electronic dance music scene. But there are also a number of up-and-coming electronic dance music artists who have gained significant media attention. Here are some of those artists whose upcoming albums may catch your attention.
Theater & Dancegothammag.com

Meet Will Sass, Dance Music's Next Crossover Star

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced live events and touring to grind to a halt, it also gave musicians a chance to double down on their studio time and use the downperiod for uninterrupted creativity. Such was the case for Will Sass, the 20-year-old music phenom who went from touring the...
Theater & DanceAlternative Press

k.d. lang revisits LGBTQIA+ dance music history on ‘makeover’—listen

K.d lang has released her latest album makeover. The record is now available via Nonesuch Records. The new collection features remixes of some of lang’s most important early material. Revisiting tracks such as “Miss Chatelaine,” “Summerfling” and “Theme From The Valley Of The Dolls. ,” the release highlights lang’s crossover...
MusicThe Guardian

Loraine James: meet a genre-splicing genius of British electronic music

The pandemic might have knocked her momentum, but with her new album Reflection, Loraine James is about to solidify her position as one of the UK’s most brilliant and boundary-pushing electronic producers, meshing IDM – the “intelligent dance music” of artists such as Aphex Twin – with R&B, jazz and drill influences.
Theater & DanceBBC

Bristol book 'champions' female artists in dance music

Women are not visible enough in dance music and need to be "championed", a music promoter has said. Laila Mckenzie, 36, from Bristol, has documented more than 150 women in dance music in a book to raise awareness of how much they have given to the industry. She said: "A...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Avicii Wake Me Up! The Best Clubby Rap and Electronic Dance Music Album Yet

A new artist called Avicii has released his very own music called Wake Me Up. He is an artist who hails from the city of London. He used to be a member of a hardcore techno band called Codeine. However, he wanted to create his own music and went on to become an electronic dance music DJ. Now, he is known for the production of this new electronic dance music album.
Theater & Dancethemusicnetwork.com

New Australian dance music website The DJ Revolution launches

A brand new website focusing on Australia’s electronic and dance music scene has launched. Based out of Sydney, The DJ Revolution will cover all the latest in dance culture, DJ and festival news, with a broader vision of becoming a leading resource for electronic music enthusiasts in Australia and Europe.
Theater & DanceThe Quietus

Hyperspecific: Dance Music For Summer Reviewed By Jaša Bužinel

As most of you probably know by now, a most lovely thing happened early May — the third album by Skee Mask was released on the celebrated Munich label Ilian Tape, and was soon followed by a banging Essential Mix. Skee Mask is one of the key producers of my generation; he literally dragged me into contemporary electronic music with his debut EPs and album Shred (2016).
Minneapolis, MNmprnews.org

Art Hounds recommend live, in-person dance and music performances

For the first time in well over a year, this week’s Art Hounds recommend three live, in-person only performances. McKnight choreography fellow Darrius Strong is excited to see live dance on stage again, and his pick this weekend is the show “60/40” by BRKFST at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis.
Musiconeedm.com

Making Your Own Beats – Techno Electronic Music Production

Techno music, sometimes called ‘future music,’ is an offshoot of electronic dance music that features complex beats and rhythms, but sometimes doesn’t have anything to do with traditional music. It can be hard to describe what techno is, because it’s really a term used by many different people. Don’t worry if you don’t understand this term: most artists don’t use the term ‘techno.’ Instead they use terms like ‘future bass’ or ‘breaks.’ These are terms that have been created and promoted by certain underground electronic music producers. You might not be familiar with some of the terms used by these producers, but once you understand what techno is, you’ll probably start to fall in love with the music all over the world.
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Music, dance fill band shell in June

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Tejumola Ologboni. Indaba Nights, a free 13-week outdoor summer concert series, kicks off on June 2. Family-friendly performances...
Theater & DanceCartoon Brew

Deer Dance To Irish Folk Music In The Trailer For ‘Riverdance: The Animated Adventure’

The animation was produced at Cinesite’s Montreal studio. Aniventure has a first-look service deal with the company, which is headquartered in the U.K. The film is directed by Dave Rosenbaum (production executive and story supervisor, Despicable Me 3) and Eamonn Butler (animation supervisor, Avengers: Endgame). The cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Lilly Singh, Brendan Gleeson, John Kavanagh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, and Aisling Bea.
Musicworldwrapfederation.com

New Music: Melody - "Dancing with A Stranger" ft. Maurice Moore

Soulful; That's the best way to describe Melody's new song, "Dancing With A Stranger." The Toronto, Ontario R&B songstress breathes life into every verse in such a way, that you'll swear that you're listening to the voice of an angel who's singing directly into the very depths of your soul. The track, which is assisted by the R&B god Maurice Moore and produced by S.L.M.N, is led by a beautiful acoustic guitar and backed by a gorgeous sliding 808 that you can not only ride to, but dance the night away to while you're in the middle of the club, singing along to the song, word for word. Melody rides the melody (pun intended) perfectly on the chorus as she sings, "I’d rather be with this broken heart, dancing in the dark / Dancing with a stranger, dancing in the danger /Baby don’t you call, happy to restart / Dancing with a stranger, dancing in the danger." I dare you to press play; but I warn you, this glorious and well put-together song might just have you somewhere enjoying the melodic vibes while you're dancing...with a stranger.