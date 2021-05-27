Cancel
How To Become A Big Name In The Music Industry

There is nothing better than stepping into a club and hearing your favorite song being played hot new electronic dance music all the time. The new producers are coming up with some amazing new ideas that take electronic dance music to another level altogether. These new DJs are no longer playing old-fashioned popular dance tunes anymore. They are playing modern, cool, funky and many other types of songs. You will hear new and hot tracks coming out daily from new artists.

Entertainment
Music
Baltimore, MDTowerlight

Virtual concerts reshape the music industry

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the music industry in ways no one expected. Concerts were always a time for artists to connect with their fans. You’d see your favorite singer on stage and the feeling becomes a memory you’d never forget.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

10 AAPI Executives Making an Impact in the Music Industry

As the world trains its attention on members of the AAPI community who are are making a difference, Variety is putting a spotlight on 10 executives from the music business who are helping lead the way into an era of greater representation and awareness — on top of just navigating the industry through its own upheaval. Here are 10 key execs for the likes of YouTube, ASCAP, CAA, Endeavor, Warner Music Group, Interscope Geffen A&M, Epic Records, TaP Music Group, Beggars Group and Cashmere Agency who are proudly setting the standard:
MusicYour EDM

Sparkee Flips Tiesto’s “The Business” Into Funky Disco Anthem [LISTEN]

Everything Tiesto touches seems to turn to gold, especially his single “The Business“. Recently, he held a remix competition via Label Radar offering the winner an official release on Atlantic Records along with $7,000 worth of studio gear and plugins. Over 3500 producers submitted tracks and one came out on top: Canadian award-nominated music producer and guitar player, Sparkee.
TheStreet

Tafi Partners With Music Industry Icons At PIXELYNX

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON and LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, the leading provider of 3D avatar solutions, today announced a partnership with PIXELYNX, the new gaming venture created by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner, Dean Wilson, and Inder Phull. Tafi and PIXELYNX share a common vision of bringing digital avatar experiences to the "direct-to avatar" ecosystem, and will start by releasing Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collectibles in collaboration with broader gaming and music experiences in the virtual worlds.
93.1 WZAK

Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

These are the most listened-to heavy songs on Spotify

If you look at what’s being streamed on Spotify, things lead heavily towards pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Because that’s where all the attention goes, we don’t hear much about what’s going on with other genres. Information comes from a newsletter called Stream N’ Destroy. America is going full steam ahead...
2021 Electronic Dance Music Concerts

2021 Electronic Dance Music Concerts

2021 electronic dance music will no doubt continue to shape the future of electronic and underground music. This year saw the release of many new and exciting albums by well known artists, many of which you probably hadn’t heard of before. This is a great thing, but what is the most important element of these albums? The answer is matchless production. As long as the artists are talented enough, the rest should fall into place. Here are some of my personal favorites in this year’s lineup.
MusicAndroid Headlines

YouTube Is Shaking Up The Music Industry With The Growth Of Premium

YouTube is becoming a leading platform for both music enthusiasts and artists thanks to the growth of its premium subscription plan. According to the latest company announcement, YouTube paid $4 billion to the music industry over the last year, 9to5google reports. This is a huge amount of money for a...
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

How Shakira’s Music Has Become Popular Across the Planet

From her beginnings in Barranquilla, Shakira has risen to become one of the most popular artists in the world, and the best-selling Latin American artist of all time. To understand how this has happened, we can explore three of her most streamed songs and find out what made them such massive hits.
Sex Crimesthemusicnetwork.com

Music industry reveals initial outcomes of #MeToo meeting

Content Warning: This article covers sexual assault & harassment and may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Musicradiofacts.com

BMG PRODUCTION MUSIC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EXPAND MUSIC IN ACCESS-TO-INDUSTRY INITIATIVE

BMG Production Music (BMGPM)—the world’s fastest-growing production music company, servicing the film, broadcast, games and advertising industries—has announced its partnership with educational organisation Expand Music. The collaboration will see BMGPM provide work and development opportunities for ‘Expand Access’ participants aged 16 to 19 from underrepresented backgrounds as part of its access-to-industry initiative.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Baauer rewires A.G. Cook’s hyper-pop single ‘Beautiful Superstar’

Following his ethereal Secret Sky digital performance, Baauer now offers an experimental bass remix of A.G. Cook’s “Beautiful Superstar.” Featured on Cook’s sophomore album, Apple, which arrived in September of 2020, “Beautiful Superstar – Baauer Remix” is now streaming everywhere alongside a slew of reworks on Cook’s latest project, Apple vs. 7G. The Grammy-nominated “Harlem Shake” producer implemented his avant-garde sound design on Cook’s hyper-pop single, distinguished by an oscillating bass drop.
Hoptown Chronicle

Country music bucks music industry pandemic bust

Canceled concerts and slightly lower music streaming rates during the pandemic torpedoed a five-year trend of rising revenues in the music industry. “But two genres have been spared the Covid crunch: children’s music and country. Country in particular has thrived. U.S. residents have listened to an average of 11.1 percent more country since mid-March — an increase of 127 million streams a week,” Lucas Shaw reports for Bloomberg. “And while growth in kids’ music has subsided as more people return to work, country has only accelerated. Country music streaming climbed 22.4% in the final full week of May.”
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
Musicgamesindustry.biz

Twitch warns of more music industry DMCA claims

Twitch last week warned streamers that the recording industry is once again stepping up the number of DMCA claims it makes on the service, as reported by Kotaku. "We recently received a batch of DMCA takedown notifications with about 1,000 individual claims from music publishers," the service said in an email to streamers.
WFAE

Signs Of Hope In Charlotte's Live Music Industry

When all of this started more than a year ago – the spread of the coronavirus, the masking and distancing, the general shutdown of life — the marquee at Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood tried to summarize what everyone was feeling and thinking. Two little letters positioned in front...
MusicValueWalk

The Digital Revolution Cannot Be Ignored by The Music Industry

Innovative technologies have completely changed the music industry. A new company, The Wolf of Marketing GmbH, is revolutionizing artist promotions in a revolutionary way. There is no shortage of talent or innovative thinkers in the music industry today. Music is fashioned, circulated, and consumed in a totally different way than the traditional music industry could have ever imagined a few decades ago.
Denver, CO9News

Denver's $328M live-music industry shows signs of life as 2 big festivals announce comebacks

DENVER — Just before COVID-19 shut down businesses across Colorado, the state's music industry was a rip-roaring, $1.4 billion success story supporting some 16,000 jobs, and Denver was celebrating its status as a "global music city." By July of 2020, just four months into mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, the industry had lost an estimated $344.7 million — $213.8 million in Denver alone — and shed about half of those jobs.
MusicKTVZ

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which celebrate the chart-topping music and artists of the year, will take place Sunday. Read below for more details on the night. The awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.