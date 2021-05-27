Cancel
Marietta, OH

Timothy Wayne Lupardus

By Editorials
Marietta Times
 14 days ago

Timothy Wayne Lupardus, 61, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 11, 1960, in Marietta, Ohio, to David Eugene and Barbara Joan Fowler Lupardus. Tim was a 1978 graduate of Warren High School. He was a carpenter by trade...

