Sausalito History: Three years of honoring Memorial Day at Marinship

Multiple organizations recently came together to create a memorial to honor the 13 soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan in late August. “On behalf of The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and Cocke County EMA, we send our sincerest condolences to the 13 fallen soldiers families. Our Candlelight Memorial represents each one of them we lost that day, August 28, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Eleven United States Marines, One Navy Corpsman and One Army Soldier. We thank them for making the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country and the people they protected that day. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO