Matt Hancock massively exaggerated the rate of vaccination in coronavirus hotspot Bolton in the House of Commons today.The health secretary told MPs that jabs were going into arms in the northwest town at a rate of “tens of thousands every single day”.But official government statistics show that daily inoculations have never topped 5,500 in Bolton, and have hovered around the 2,000 mark in recent days.Bolton is one of a number of areas to be offered a surge vaccination programme in response to outbreaks of the highly infectious B1.617.2 variant of Covid-19 first identified in India.Speaking to the House of...