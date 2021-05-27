First Alert Forecast: strong holiday weekend cold front likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Thursday and Friday, the Cape Fear Region will sit squarely under a sunny and sizzling high pressure ridge. With, at most, scattered clouds, and few, if any, showers, temperatures will be free to surge deep into the 90s on the mainland and well into the 80s for the immediate coast each day. Established record highs may be challenged at Wilmington : 98, set in 2019, for May 27 and 97, set in 1967, for May 28.