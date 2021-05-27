Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: strong holiday weekend cold front likely

By Gannon Medwick
WECT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Thursday and Friday, the Cape Fear Region will sit squarely under a sunny and sizzling high pressure ridge. With, at most, scattered clouds, and few, if any, showers, temperatures will be free to surge deep into the 90s on the mainland and well into the 80s for the immediate coast each day. Established record highs may be challenged at Wilmington : 98, set in 2019, for May 27 and 97, set in 1967, for May 28.

www.wect.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Memorial Day#Cold Front#Carolinas#The Cape Fear Region#First Alert Forecast#Wect Weather App#Rain#Temperatures#Showers#Daily Highs#Reminder#Cape Fear#Pic#N C#Medium#Medwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: crispier temperatures on the way with May heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Monday evening includes dinner-time temperatures in the middle 70s (a great day to enjoy the sunset!) with sun and clouds before dipping into the overnight low in the upper 50s. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question overnight and into tomorrow, though it is unlikely. Tomorrow’s forecast will feature temperatures and skies very similar to today!
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: staying dry, turning hotter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a partly sunny Monday across the Cape Fear Region. There is an outside chance that some of the clouds may produce a sprinkle but the chance for measurable rain ought to stay near 0%. Temperatures will climb to afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid light southeasterly breezes.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Forecast: The next 4 days in Wilmington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wilmington: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Wilmington, NCWECT

First time since 2019, N.C. reaches moderate drought conditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gasoline isn’t the only thing Southeastern North Carolina is running low on - rainfall has also been lacking. In fact, it’s the first time since late 2019 that the state has seen moderate drought or D1 conditions, according to North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) and the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
Southport, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR * Affected Area...In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick. * Winds...West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Conditions conducive for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended.