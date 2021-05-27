Audi RS3 saloon (8V) | Spotted
It isn't long now until a new Audi RS3 is revealed to the world. Though even without seeing it, we know largely what to expect; after all, why mess with a winning formula? For a decade now, a beefier A3 with Audi's stonking five-cylinder motor has found plenty of fans, so more of the same is surely coming this time around. Indeed, for as long as the 2.5-litre engine can be used to power an A3, expect the RS3 to be popular - Audi stumbled onto something of a winner back in 2010. The mega hatch as we've come to know it now didn't really exist before the original RS3, and now its template - more than 300hp, standard automatic, four-wheel drive and a nicely appointed cabin - can be found pretty much everywhere.www.pistonheads.com