Chubb Updates Lower Middle Market Commercial Package Product

Real estate has been one of the most promising fields for many decades. It is one field that also gave immense opportunities to earn revenue through investments. However, things have changed a bit after the emergence of COVID-19. The entire real estate industry has completely gone out of business after most places were shut down last year. Since the last year, the story has not changed as the pandemic is not ready to stop its spread. Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital speaks about the field of Real Estate and the challenges it faces in today’s scenario.