Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Chubb Updates Lower Middle Market Commercial Package Product

Insurance Journal
 12 days ago

Chubb has rolled out a new insurance product for the lower middle market segment with an expanded base coverage offering in both property and liability. Benchmarq Package features scalable property and general liability coverages to protect clients from the risks in their industries, including: education, food, manufacturing, professional services, real estate, retail, technology, wholesale, and wineries. Chubb plans to expand the product into additional industries.

www.insurancejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Food Technology#Space Technology#Product Liability#Benchmarq Package#Chubb Middle Market#Chubb Digital Platform#The Chubb Marketplace#Industries#Base#Field Underwriters#Gap#Policy#Wineries#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Industrywhattheythink.com

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Forecast

Increase demand for ready to eat product in the food and beverages industry has led to increase the demand for the antimicrobial ingredients. The market players are majorly focusing on delivering high quality, shelf life of the antimicrobial agent to protect the product from early spoilage. These factor led to demand for the antimicrobial ingredients and is expected to impact the growth of the global market positively. According to Trends Market Research, the global antimicrobial ingredients for food packaging industry is expected to mark healthy growth over the forecast period, 2021-2028.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Analysis of Real Estate Business During COVID-19 by Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital

Real estate has been one of the most promising fields for many decades. It is one field that also gave immense opportunities to earn revenue through investments. However, things have changed a bit after the emergence of COVID-19. The entire real estate industry has completely gone out of business after most places were shut down last year. Since the last year, the story has not changed as the pandemic is not ready to stop its spread. Benjamin Gordon Cambridge Capital speaks about the field of Real Estate and the challenges it faces in today’s scenario.
Real Estatemartechseries.com

EG Radius Brings Market Analytics To The Commercial Real Estate Market

EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, has released Market Analytics for EG Radius customers. This product enhancement allows users of EG Radius to view supply and demand across all CRE sectors in the UK and provides greater insight into previous and current trends.
Economymonitordaily.com

ACT Research: Production Potential is 2021’s Commercial Vehicle Challenge

In the recent release of its Commercial Vehicle Dealer Digest, ACT Research reported that the question of commercial vehicle demand for 2021 has been answered, but questions remain about the industry’s ability to meet that level of demand. “This year’s challenge is to ascertain the impact of supply constraints on...
Real Estateirei.com

Single-family rental market stressed by flood of investment, new players

Less than a decade ago, efforts to establish the single-family-home rental market as a new asset class was considered preposterous by many seasoned real estate investors. Today, it’s about the hottest thing in real estate, so much so that too many dollars and players are chasing too few quality deals, according to remarks made during a recent Real Assets Adviser podcast by Mark Wolf, founder and CEO of AHV Communities, a builder of master-planned single-family rental (SFR) communities.
Personal FinancePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Credit Insurance Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2025 : Zurich Insurance, AIG, Chubb

AMA Research with title "Credit Insurance Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Credit Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Personal Financebestadvice.co.uk

Together lowers commercial bridging rates

Specialist lender Together has reduced rates, increased LTVs and doubled maximum loan sizes of its unregulated bridging products. It has repriced its short-term loans for residential investment to 0.55% at up to 50% LTV and at 0.65% at up to 60% LTV. Previously, rates for these products were 0.65% and 0.75%, respectively.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Packaged Pumpkin Craft Beer Market exponential growth mechanics Major Manufacturers, Production and Market Comparison Analysis up to 2026

“Global Packaged Pumpkin Craft Beer Market 2021“Statistical Surveying Report gives you a point by point thought regarding the significant players, applications, areas, industry Development, Opportunity, generation, divisions, Cost structure, Organization profile, and Determinations for the conjecture forecast frame 2021-2026. We generally mean to convey actuality-based Packaged Pumpkin Craft Beer information...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Lower production will hit Oregon Wheat Commission budget

The Oregon Wheat Commission expects decreased production due to drought conditions. That will mean less assessment revenue, Oregon Wheat CEO Amanda Hoey told the Capital Press. Growers pay an assessment of 5 cents per bushel of wheat and $1 per ton of barley. Commission board members recently finalized their budget...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Commercial Real Estate Sales Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2021-2026 with Types, Products and Key Players

Commercial Real Estate Sales Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering Commercial Real Estate Sales market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
HealthBirmingham Star

Manufacturing, skill in production crucial to lower price

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The cost of Monoclonal antibody therapy, which was recently approved by India's top drug regulatory body for treatment of COVID-19, can be lowered if a very efficient system for its manufacturing is developed, said Dr Nirmal K Ganguly, former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Airbus Updates Suppliers On Production Plans

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus issued a press release on Thursday, May 27, providing an update to its suppliers, citing that it would continue to expect the commercial aircraft market to have a steady recovery to pre-Covid levels between the years 2023 to 2025, and this recovery will be led by the single-aisle segment as short-haul journeys in domestic travel rebounds.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Galantas sales still nil as it moves towards commercial production

Galantas Gold reported nil sales revenue in its first quarter on Friday, in line with the comparative period a year earlier, following the start of concentrate shipments in the third quarter. 1,256.11. 16:20 28/05/21. n/a. n/a. 24,613.31. 16:25 28/05/21. -1.67%. -417.46. The AIM-traded firm said provisional concentrate sales revenue totalled...
Retailbestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global E-Commerce Packaging Market research report 2021 – Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Trends 2021-2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global E-Commerce Packaging Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global E-Commerce Packaging market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
IndustryPosted by
The Press

Global Packaging Machinery Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Packaging Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Bulb Packaging Market Current Scope 2019 | Global Printing and Packaging, Shenzhen Green Plastic Products,

Global Bulb Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025 consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Bulb Packaging market. The report helps you stay well-informed about the latest trends and competitor analysis. The report provides a proposal about the rise in demand and supply of the manufactured products or offered services. All the important data covered in the report is the result of regular updates from the latest forecasts & trends, which are primarily developed and inscribed by qualified analysts. The report has performed fragmentation on the basis of the form and type of the product, features, manufacturing technology and raw material used, end-users, applications, and regions. It presents a market overview, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate, and volume sales, consumer insights and trends, market forecasts from 2019 to 2025, segmentation overview, and regional and country-level rankings.
IndustrySentinel

LED Packaging Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Package Type, Packaging Material, Application, and Geography

LED packages shield the LED chip from direct contact with the environment and encapsulate the chip with LED phosphors. Through LED packaging, the outer leads can be linked to the electrode of LED chips, which protects the chips and improves its luminescence efficiency. Moreover, the package form of LED varies according to the application, the size, and the light emitting effect. The increasing demand for smart lighting solutions is expected to encourage the growth of LED packaging market.
EnvironmentCision

Atria to include the carbon footprint of its poultry products in the packaging

Atria has expanded the calculation of the carbon footprint of its poultry products, and a label with the product’s carbon footprint will now be added to all poultry packaging. The label shows the climate impact of the product’s entire production chain in carbon dioxide equivalents. The carbon footprint has been calculated and noted per product item (kg Co2e2e / product).
Real EstateJLL

JLL Introduces Real Estate Data and Insights Platform, JLL Azara

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 – JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced the release of JLL Azara, the pioneering corporate real estate data and insights platform that enables organizations to make proactive, data-driven portfolio, facilities, space and workplace management decisions. Built by JLL Technologies (JLLT)—a business division of JLL dedicated to commercial real estate (CRE) technology​—JLL Azara leverages the company’s decades of expertise to surface essential information and recommendations in real time to drive strategic and operational decisions across organizations.