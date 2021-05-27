Chubb Updates Lower Middle Market Commercial Package Product
Chubb has rolled out a new insurance product for the lower middle market segment with an expanded base coverage offering in both property and liability. Benchmarq Package features scalable property and general liability coverages to protect clients from the risks in their industries, including: education, food, manufacturing, professional services, real estate, retail, technology, wholesale, and wineries. Chubb plans to expand the product into additional industries.www.insurancejournal.com