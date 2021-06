IRON MOUNTAIN -Dickinson County Healthcare is honored to be one of only 17 hospitals in Michigan to receive the 2021 Maternity. For the last two years in a row, and three of the previous four years, Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) has received the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) Maternity Care Excellence Award! The only UP hospital to receive the award, DCH has become the child birthing destination for the central Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin.