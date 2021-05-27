Frost Advisory issued for Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, Ward by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Burke; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Ward FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation this morning. Temperatures as low as 30 degrees are forecast tonight into early Friday morning. * WHERE...North central and northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov