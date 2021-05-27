Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will continue through early this evening across most of central North Dakota. A Red Flag Warning is in effect here. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and humidity values as low as 12 percent. Additionally, sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are likely. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the warning. Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.