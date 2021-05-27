Cancel
Adams County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Wells FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast, and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

Related
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY OVER NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY .Critical fire weather conditions this afternoon into the early evening hours across northwest and north central North Dakota into northern portions of the James River Valley. Cloud cover will be limited and temperatures will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. These warm temperatures and a dry atmosphere will lead to afternoon humidity values dropping as low as 15 percent. It will also be breezy with southerly winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. These conditions, combined with dry vegetation, will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY * WINDS...South up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest and north central North Dakota into northern portions of the James River Valley. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Dickey County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 05:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Stutsman PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue through early this morning across the southern James River Valley, with visibility dropping to around one-quarter mile or less at times. Those traveling should be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility. Use extra caution at railroad crossings, intersections, and school bus stops. The fog should erode within an hour or two after sunrise.
Dunn County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL DUNN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCKENZIE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ At 738 PM CDT/638 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Grassy Butte, or 20 miles west of Killdeer, moving north at 25 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit.
Dickinson, NDKFYR-TV

Drought conditions worsen in Stark County

DICKINSON, N.D. - We’ve been talking about drought conditions across much of the state for months now. The alfalfa field at the NDSU Research Extension Center in Dickinson should be eight to 10 inches tall by now. Stark-Billings extension agent Kurt Froelich says in a normal year, they’d be starting...
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions are expected from late this morning through early this evening across most of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and humidity values as low as 15 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will increase, with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the warning. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will lead to critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening across portions of western North Dakota and all of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in 60s and humidity values as low as 14 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will become breezy with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the watch. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions. Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and all of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Burke County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will continue through early this evening across most of central North Dakota. A Red Flag Warning is in effect here. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and humidity values as low as 12 percent. Additionally, sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are likely. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the warning. Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Divide County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Dickey County, NDnewsdakota.com

Burn Ban Issued For Dickey County

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dickey County Commission declared a Fire Emergency and Burn Ban Plan (to include a ban on campfires and garbage burning) be implemented, effective immediately, and to remain in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger is in the Very High or Extreme index and/or a RED FLAG Warning has been issued for North Dakota until further notice.