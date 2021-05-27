Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Wells FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast, and southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov