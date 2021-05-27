Cancel
Divide County, ND

Frost Advisory issued for Divide, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from the cold tonight into Friday morning. Target Area: Divide; Williams FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Divide and Williams Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Divide County, ND
Williams County, ND
