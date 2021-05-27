Cancel
Iran's Khamenei backs barring prominent moderate, conservative candidates from June vote

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei supported a hardline watchdog body’s disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the June presidential election, state TV reported on Thursday.

The Guardian Council, which vets candidates, has approved seven out of 592 hopefuls including Iran’s hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, while excluding his high-profile rivals from the race.

