You'd expect a community college agricultural program to offer classes like introduction to livestock or soil management. But drone certification, mycology or business management? The growing movement to build local farm to market food systems has created a demand for more post-secondary education and professional development in agriculture. And Pueblo Community College Southwest has responded to the demand with a new local ag program that will launch in fall 2021. Heather Houk, an agroecologist who will administer the program says the face of agriculture is changing as drought, climate change, and the pandemic have highlighted the growth of food deserts and food insecurity in the nation.