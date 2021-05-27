Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India scraps local trials for COVID shots to fast-track imports as it battles second wave

By Neha Arora
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOk3w_0aD0ifDy00

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Thursday scrapped local trials for “well-established” foreign coronavirus vaccines to fast-track imports as it battles a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people.

India recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year in May, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute, Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.

But supplies are far short of the millions of doses the world’s second-most populous country needs.

The government said it was in talks with Pfizer for “earliest possible” imports of its shots and that it had also had discussions with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

Last month, India pledged to fast-track approvals for foreign vaccines but its insistence on local trials was a key reason for stalled discussions with Pfizer.

“The provision has now been further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries,” the government said in a statement.

None of drugmakers has sent in applications for approval with India’s drugs regulator, it said.

“We reiterate our request to all international vaccine makers to come and make in India – for India and for the world.”

Just about 3% of the country’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases. Officials have said that 98% of the population remains susceptible to infection.

The country reported 211,298 new infections on Thursday, still the world’s highest daily rise, but nearly half the daily infections it recorded earlier this month.

The overall case load is now at 27.37 million, while deaths stand at 315,235, according to health ministry data.

But experts believe that figure grossly underestimates the actual toll as only people who have tested positive are counted, whereas many victims were never tested.

Desperate Indian states are launching global tenders or seeking expressions of interest from firms including Pfizer and Moderna, but vaccine makers said they would only talk with the federal government.

The government said supplies were tight.

“The fact that global tenders have not given any results only reaffirms what we have been telling the states from day one: that vaccines are in short supply in the world and it is not easy to procure them at short notice,” it said.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Covid#Vaccine Trial#Drugmakers#Indian Country#Foreign Ministry#Covid#The Serum Institute#Bharat Biotech#Johnson Johnson#Fast Track Imports#Indian States#Global Tenders#Vaccine Makers#Supplies#Foreign Vaccines#Doses#Russia#Deaths#Health Ministry Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Has India's deadly second wave peaked?

India has recorded 26 million Covid-19 cases - second only to the US. It is the new epicentre of the global pandemic. The second wave in recent weeks has overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply. But infections now seem...
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

India Is Battling COVID and Misinformation About COVID ‘Cures’

As India’s health professionals battle the spread of COVID-19, some political leaders say traditional medicine systems can cure the coronavirus. VICE News’ senior staff writer Pallavi Pundir reports on how nationalistic fervor for these cures, doctors with fake credentials, and misinformation, are gaining momentum in India and making the pandemic worse.
Public HealthNBC Miami

Nepali Billionaire Says the Country Underestimated Its Second Covid Wave

Nepal underestimated its second wave of Covid-19 infections and needs to step up its efforts to address the crisis, Nepali billionaire Binod Chaudhary said. As of May 30, Nepal has reported 557,124 coronavirus infections and 7,272 deaths, according to data from local health authorities. Chaudhary also said the country's general...
Public HealthPress-Republican

Second COVID surge crests in India

PLATTSBURGH – The coronavirus catastrophe in the Republic of India ripples around the planet, even here. “I have learned that India has lost 5,000 doctors and more healthcare workers in the second round of coronavirus surge,” Dr. Prem Gandhi, SUNY Plattsburgh Distinguished Professor emeritus, said. “That is a number that...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Important step: India terms WHO study on COVID origin

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): India on Friday termed the World Health Organisation's (WHO) global study on the origins of COVID-19 as an "important first step" and stressed the need for next phase studies to reach robust conclusions. In response to media queries on WHO convened global study on...
Public Healthrubbernews.com

Tire makers in India battle new COVID-19 wave

MUMBAI, India—While India is in the grip of a second wave of COVID-19, a sampling of tire makers in the country say operations continue to run smoothly. Even with the dire pandemic statistics coming out of the world's second-most populated country, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), Ceat Ltd., and Sun Tyre & Wheel Systems all report operations continue.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

India's ITC slides as second wave curbs likely to hit cigarette business

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd fell nearly 3% on Wednesday, after the company warned that lockdown restrictions could cause disruptions in its supply chain in the near future. For fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) such as ITC, selling everything from instant foods, snacks, groceries to cigarettes,...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

ECLGS expanded amid COVID-19 second wave

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Sunday further expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) amid the economic disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an official statement by the Ministry, under the ECLGS 4.0, 100...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Third COVID-19 wave is ebbing fast in Sweden, expert says

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A third wave of COVID-19 infections is ebbing fast in Sweden but the pandemic is not over in the Scandinavian country, a senior health official said on Thursday. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Third Covid wave in India could be as severe as second: Report

NEW DELHI: The third wave of Covid-19 could be just as severe as the second wave and can last up to 98 days, an SBI report said on Tuesday. Citing international experience, the SBI Ecowrap report estimated that the intensity of the third wave won't be much different than the second wave. However, it said that deaths can be minimised with better preparedness.
Public Healthhelloniceworld.com

Ontario accelerates second doses for COVID-19 shots

Ontario is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccine schedule to make second doses of Pfizer and Moderna available sooner to more people regardless of age amid increasing supplies and concerns about the more contagious Delta variant. Starting Monday at 8 a.m., those 70 and older can begin booking appointments at mass clinics...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Covid-19: Four steps that can help India avoid a third wave

Jun. 3—India has avoided a potential superspreader event by cancelling the CBSE Class 12 exams, with the ISE board following suit, and other boards expected to do the same. This is the best possible outcome from the perspective of containing a pandemic and preventing a third wave. Unlike some experts,...
Public Healththelancet.com

Rising incidence of mucormycosis in patients with COVID-19: another challenge for India amidst the second wave?

Rising incidence of mucormycosis in patients with COVID-19: another challenge for India amidst the second wave?. The second wave of COVID-19 has affected India substantially, with the highest number of daily reported cases being slightly more than 0·4 million on May 7, 2021, and has declined since. Even though the number of new reported cases has reduced, India still contributed to approximately 45% of the new cases detected globally and nearly 34% of the deaths globally during the third week of May, 2021.