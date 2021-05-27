Chagrin Falls High School AP English Language Students Win $1,500 in Prizes from Free Speech Essay Contest
Students in Bobbie Serensky’s AP English Language class at Chagrin Falls High School entered The Hope and Stanley Adelstein Free Speech Essay Contest sponsored by The City Club of Cleveland. Claire Stinson won a second-place prize of $750, Wren Opperman won a third-place prize of $500, and Aleeta Cowan won an Honorable Mention award of $250. Overall, Chagrin Falls students won three of the four possible prizes.geauganews.com