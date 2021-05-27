Cancel
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls High School AP English Language Students Win $1,500 in Prizes from Free Speech Essay Contest

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Bobbie Serensky’s AP English Language class at Chagrin Falls High School entered The Hope and Stanley Adelstein Free Speech Essay Contest sponsored by The City Club of Cleveland. Claire Stinson won a second-place prize of $750, Wren Opperman won a third-place prize of $500, and Aleeta Cowan won an Honorable Mention award of $250. Overall, Chagrin Falls students won three of the four possible prizes.

geauganews.com
