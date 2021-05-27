Chagrin Falls High School AP English Language Students Win $1,500 in Prizes from Free Speech Essay Contest

Chagrin Falls High School Students Score First Place in Ohio Stock Market Game. Three Chagrin Falls High School seniors came in first place in the Ohio Stock Market Game, a statewide competition sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Seniors Colin Cusack, Matisse Despres and Noah Girard, students in business teacher Nancy Vondrak’s financial literacy class, received a Target gift card and a certificate from SIFMA. The team was invited to compete in a Portfolio Challenge via Zoom on April 29. The team gave a 10-minute presentation to a panel of judges who were financial professionals, explaining all they have learned and gained from this experience.