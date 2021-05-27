4 Essential Cybersecurity Measures for Businesses to Take

Bulk IP lookups, which allow to check the location of multiple IP addresses at once, are beneficial to cybersecurity professionals in several ways. Knowing where threats typically come from, for one, can help them prevent potentially dangerous IP addresses from communicating with their network. Companies that keep customers’ IP addresses on hand can also avoid dealings with fraudsters who may be attempting to use their accounts to purchase goods and services. And if alert fatigue is a risk, bulk IP lookups provided by services like this one can be of help, too.