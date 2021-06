Driving for a new team, Helio proves that he still has the fire to win. An emotional Helio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 and cemented his place in history. Castroneves, who doesn’t even have a full-time commitment as a driver this season, climbed the fence to thank the fans at the track. He yelled, “I love you, IndyCar. I love you, Indy.” After climbing down, Castroneves appeared to weep before removing his helmet. Castroneves, who last won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2009, was driving for Meyer Shank Racing. It was the first Indy win for the team. Alex Palou placed second. 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud finished third. It was the fastest Indy 500 win in history. The average speed was 190.690 mph.