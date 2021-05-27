Cancel
Recovery in eDreams bookings heralds partial airline recovery, CEO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 6 days ago

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - The fast recovery of bookings observed by Spanish online travel group eDreams Odigeo since March 31 anticipates a partial recovery of airline passengers in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Dana Dunne told Reuters on Thursday.

Bookings, which were down 70% from 2019’s levels during the January-March period, are recovering and were only 29% lower from 2019 by May 22, Dunne said in a statement.

“These are very, very significant increases,” he said. “A booking means a passenger could travel tomorrow, next week or next month.”

Quailfying his optimsim, Dunne stressed that eDreams mainly handles leisure travellers and his company has gained significant market share during the last year, contributing to the increase in bookings. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)

