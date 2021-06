Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia picked up his second National Hockey League playoff shutout on Thursday. It was a significant shutout, as he helped the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. With the win, the Lightning beat the Panthers four games to two in the best out of seven Central Division semi-final series. This was the first time in the history of the Lightning and Panthers franchises that they played against each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.