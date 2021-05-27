Reader photos: Along the Fraser to Granby Trail

Something off the internet I found interesting…Conscious Dating is about becoming curious, about who you are, what really motivates you, and what your soul most deeply desires. It is a practice, both spiritual and practical, that asks you to dig deep and be vulnerable with yourself and others, but through this work, suffering becomes optional. When we date consciously, we enter into a much different, and kinder, agreement. We agree that it’s okay to be alone. We agree that we’re enough. We agree that suffering is optional. When we move from this place of radical acceptance, we stop hiding. Dating is no longer the seeking of partnership for the sake of not being alone, it becomes a joyful adventure of deeply knowing and loving ourselves and others. Conscious dating is not a game; it is a practice. It is a commitment to serving the good, to self-love, and to acting with mindfulness.