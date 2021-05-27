Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

Graduation Activities In Hopkins County

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Because of the excellent chance of inclement weather Friday night, most local schools have moved graduation exercises inside. Como-Pickton will be at 7:30 pm in the secondary cafeteria. Miller Grover and Saltillo will be in their respective gyms, Sulphur Springs High School Graduation will be at 8:00 pm in the Civic Center Arena, and North Hopkins, high school graduation, will be at 3:00 pm Saturday inside the gym.

easttexasradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Saltillo, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Elementary School#Como Pickton 8th#The High School Gym#Schools#Inclement Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Great Start to Operation VET Event, BBQ Cookoff, Games and Benefit at VFW

Friday evening was the opener for the annual Operation Victor Echo Tango, or OVET event in Sulphur Springs. Largely put on by a local family and sponsors, the grounds were full and the atmosphere lively in the ‘old rodeo arena’ section on the north side of the VFW grounds at 1 Veterans Drive along I-30. I arrived at sundown to discover that it looked like a tent city, with music playing, all available parking spaces filled and rows of cooking canopies already set up. Families and cooking teams were just kicking back, preparing a pre-contest evening meal, ready to share with friends and others just out strolling and taking in the festival atmosphere. To me, it felt upbeat, colorful and exciting. Cost to get on the grounds was $10, with all veterans and military personnel admitted free. According to Josh Wilburn, whose family provides the leadership for OVET, stated that it’s all for our local veterans, especially those experiencing need. The actual BBQ Cook-off would begin on the grounds at 8am on Saturday May 15, 2021. The event’s history reaches back to the ‘Hot August Nights’ annual cook-off of several years ago which was tied in with the Hopkins County Fall Festival, and the event has evolved over the past few years to an exclusive focus upon the needs of local Veterans, and a salute to their service to their country. This year it was hosted by Sulphur Springs VFW Post 8560 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

1 Jailed On An Indictment And 6 Others On Felony Warrants

One man was jailed on an indictment and at least five others were jailed on felony warrants over the last three days in Hopkins County, according to arrest and jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was notified a 28-year-old New York man was being held at Plaquemines Parish jail in Davant, Louisiana, at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, on a Hopkins County charge. HCSO Deputy Amanda Weatherford traveled to Louisiana, took Thomas Russell David Barnes into custody and transported him to Hopkins County jail. The 28-year-old Saratoga, New York man was booked into Hopkins County jail at 5:20 p.m. May 12 on an indictment for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – What is it? by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent

Every time I present a program, I ask for a show of hands when I ask the question, “How many of you have heard of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension?” Most people, by now, have at least heard of the agency, but there are still those who have not. I then ask the question, “How many of you have heard of 4-H?” Every hand goes up. Actually, 4-H is just one of the branches of the Extension Service.
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Coronavirus

The Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard shows 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County and one additional death for 110 fatalities. There have been 2,965 recoveries from the virus.
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Freedom Ball

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball will be held this Saturday night at the Civic Center. Colonel Joel Newsom, the son of Judge Robert Newsom, and a West Point graduate, will be the featured speaker. The ball honors Hopkins County veterans and their families and those currently serving in the US Military.
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

There are so many recognitions happening lately, and like our Chamber Board President Rusty Posey says, you can’t go wrong recognizing people. We give a salute to Rowena Johnson, who dedicated her life to teaching our children. She was my third grade teacher her first year teaching, and was a loving, disciplined teacher and principal who touched more children and parents than we will ever know. The SSISD board voted to rename Lamar Primary as Rowena Johnson Primary in a proper memorial. Also, thanks to Coach Cip and his family for all they have done in the community. Best of luck moving forward. Lastly, in the education realm, a warm, thoughtful prayer was given at the National Junior Honor Society ceremony Monday night for dedicated SSMS teacher Senor Mangon in his battle with cancer. Hopkins County is blessed to have so many outstanding educators.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Ranger Serves Inmate With Retaliation Warrant

A Texas Ranger served an inmate with a retaliation warrant at the county jail Friday afternoon. Tyler Gerard Maloney has been in custody since his arrest on April 21 on a location warrant for violation of probation, which the 23-year-old was on for a May 2020 theft of firearm charge. The Sulphur Springs man also had a Rockwall warrant for possessing 2 ounces or more but less than 4 ounces of marijuana, according to jail reports.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

‘History by Foot’ Participants Will Tour Connally St. at 10AM May 22

Local historian John Sellers stays busy in several areas of interest in his hometown. But his interest in local history was fueled early in life by connections to Sydney Brice and June Tuck, who researched and compiled many of the historical records we now depend on. Also, even earlier, Celia Wright, John C. McDonald and C.O. James were keeping records on Hopkins County that he uses now in his research. Besides currently being Mayor of Sulphur Springs and Advertising Director of City National Bank, he is also President of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society and Marker Chairman for the Historical Society. John also stays active as a historian by speaking and conducting genealogical seminars across the United States. And this month, he is putting on his 19th annul History By Foot Tour, a series he started back in 2011 and which is supported in part through the Downtown Business Alliance.
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Dallas Man Jailed in Hopkins County

A Dallas man has been jailed in Hopkins County after his bond on a felony charge was revoked. Forty-six-year-old Kenneth Paul Tolly Jr was out on bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance and assault by threat.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

County Historical Commission Appointments, Contracts Approved By Commissioners Court

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday approved a dozen Hopkins County Historical Commission appointments, a services contractor for storm repair work to county facilities and a space use agreement with the American National Red Cross; they also heard from from a Dike resident opposed to and a Dike property owner in support of the planned Hopkins County Solar farm in the area.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Richardson Man Arrested In Dallas On Hopkins County Warrant

A 28-year-old Richardson man was arrested and jailed in Dallas County on a Hopkins County felony warrant. After Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, Deputy Amanda Weatherford traveled to Dallas County jail, took custody of Joshua Ryan Knox. Weatherford transported Knox to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked at...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Commissioners Approve Plat Requests For 2 Housing Additions in Hopkins County

Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved plat requests for two housing additions in Hopkins County during the regular court meeting Monday, May 10, 2021. Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Price said as far as he could tell the final plat submitted by the developer for Beckham Addition meets county requirements. Fire Marshal Andy Endsley also reviewed the request and approved it as meeting fire codes, according to Price.
Hopkins County, TXssnewstelegram.com

Blotter Briefs

Image The following reports are based on arrests conducted with reports filed by Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement from 7 a.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and included:. Drug-related arrests. • Ronald Arellano, 23, of Sulphur Springs was arrested Saturday 9:56 a.m. for possession of a penalty group...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Road Work Report for the week of May 10th

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of May 10th, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.