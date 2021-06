Realme Q3 series went official last month in China, which included three phones named the Q3, Q3i, and the Q3 Pro, all of which are 5G devices. Today, Realme launched a new phone under this series named the Q3 Pro Carnival Edition. The phone is different from the Q3 Pro in two major areas – performance and charging speed. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SOC compared to the Dimensity 1100 and 50W fast charging support compared to 30W. The rest of the specs are the same as the Q3 Pro. As far as the pricing is concerned, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is priced at 1,799 Yuan, and the early bird offer brings the price down to 1,599 Yuan (which was the starting price of Q3 Pro when it launched).