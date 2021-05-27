Welcome to Recovery Lab: Infrastructure.

If you’ve paid any attention at all to the debate in Washington these days, you’re probably already tired of the push-and-pull over what should be considered infrastructure — highways and bridges? Internet or child care? That debate, of course, is driven mostly by partisan politics.

But step back from the semantics and the politics for a minute, and a bigger picture emerges. The fact that we’re debating what counts as infrastructure at all is a sign that tectonic shifts have slowly and probably inexorably changed how our economy functions — changes that were not only revealed but also accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The truth is that for the last few decades, the physical systems that undergird our economy have slowly evolved from focusing on moving people and goods around, to focusing on communications — on moving bits of data around, particularly over broadband internet. This reality was spotlighted when the pandemic caused a sharp and unplanned shutdown of most transportation, along with schools, restaurants and many customer-facing businesses. And yet the economy kept going, thanks to the fact that so much of it had already gone “virtual.”

In this issue of Recovery Lab, POLITICO’s project exploring the policy challenges on the road to pandemic recovery, we’re focused on Infrastructure .

We start on the ground, literally. One of the main trends accelerated during the pandemic was the way communities use streets. In our overview story, writer Erick Trickey reports on four ways the pandemic changed how we think about infrastructure , starting with the reimagining of street space once reserved for cars into new uses like outdoor dining. Covid also altered how we think broadband access, air travel and even the oldest infrastructure in America, the post office, and what those changes will mean in the decades to come. And if you want a visual of just how massive these changes have been , check out this infographic by POLITICO graphics reporter Annette Choi, which captures these shifts in five charts.

Perhaps no part of American infrastructure was hit harder by Covid-19 than public transit, as commuters stayed home, city residents bought bikes or moved to the country, and everyone who could tried to stay away from enclosed spaces like buses and subway cars. In this issue’s policy hackathon , we brought 12 of the smartest transportation officials and thought leaders together to tackle the question, How will the pandemic change public transit? Moderated by POLITICO transportation reporter Tanya Snyder , the policy hackers came up with five strategies public transit systems can deploy to revamp their systems for America’s altered post-pandemic transportation needs.

In coming weeks, we’ll continue the discussion. POLITICO tech reporter John Hendel will take a deep dive into the question of why, after decades of effort in Washington, so many rural areas still lack decent access to broadband internet, POLITICO New York reporter Danielle Muoio looks at the post-pandemic future of regional train systems, and Abby McCloskey , an economist and Republican political consultant, tackles the question of whether conservatives should think about child care as infrastructure.

Welcome to Recovery Lab: Infrastructure.