Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas state workers are essential — they deserved a 2.5% raise and hazard pay

By Sarah LaFrenz
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6nu9_0aD0hI9a00

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sarah LaFrenz is president of the Kansas Organization of State Employees and the American Federation of Teachers-Kansas .

After a year of incredible sacrifice by state employees, the Kansas Legislature denied these workers a 2.5% raise proposed by Gov. Laura Kelly and refused to take up a proposed hazard pay program that would give a $3 per hour bonus to essential workers.

We came into this year’s legislative session with the same goals we always do: to advocate for the workers we represent and work with legislators and the state government to ensure quality public services for Kansans.

We fully supported the initiative to provide hazard pay to all essential workers — not just state employees — because we know even a small and temporary bump in pay can make a huge difference . Every attempt to pass hazard pay was killed in committee. We asked for a modest 2.5% raise across the board for state employees to be included in the budget. The legislature removed that raise and passed enormous corporate tax breaks instead .

These legislators love to insult the work ethic, usefulness and necessity of state employees. So let me tell you who state employees are — they are public servants, and without them, Kansas would grind to a halt.

They fix our roads, staff our prisons and public hospitals, protect our children, operate power plants, keep our air and water clean, and make sure our communities have enough water to live and to grow food on the 48 million acres of farmland in the state. They live in Topeka, Hays, Wichita, Salina, Overland Park, Larned, Garden City, Oswego and basically everywhere in between. And, as a group, they’ve only received one raise in the last decade.

As essential workers, they are necessary for the continued functioning of the state and the economy, and during the pandemic they were therefore asked to risk their health to carry out their duties to Kansans.

The sad and maddening part is, like many other essential workers in both the public and private sectors, they are disproportionately underpaid for the vital services they provide. For example, a KDOT equipment operator in Salina starts at $29,827 with a Class A CDL, while the city of Bel Aire starts their equipment operators at $33,675. A certified nursing assistant in the Veterans Commission starts at $13 per hour, while there are private sector listings in Kansas for CNAs that start at $18-$26, depending on experience. At KDHE, the median salary of eligibility officers, who help Kansans navigate Medicare, is $23,737; private insurance companies start their customer service agents well north of $30,000.

The work state employees do is vital — in some cases, literally helping save lives. Though many of our state workers are critically underpaid, the Legislature just passed a $300 million tax cut to benefit big business and denied the request for a 2.5% raise for the state’s essential workers.

This pandemic year has demonstrated just how much we rely on our essential workers and has highlighted the unbelievable hardships, risks and tragedies these people on the front lines of the worst global health crisis in a century have endured. They deserve our respect, yes, but also so much more.

With state agencies opening back up next month and the new mask and gathering guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, policymakers must not forget the risks essential workers have had to assume and sacrifices they have had to make these past 14 months.

Some of the hardest-working people in our state have lost their health, their lives and family members while working to keep Kansas running. Instead of recognizing those risks and sacrifices, the Legislature added insult to injury by denying small yet meaningful measures, like hazard pay and a modest raise.

Without workers, everything shuts down. Kansans must invest in labor — including paying workers well enough to attract and retain employees in essential jobs and public services — if we want Kansas to continue to function, let alone thrive. If legislators cannot come to grips with that, Kansans will surely face our next crisis understaffed and unprepared.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Kansas state workers are essential — they deserved a 2.5% raise and hazard pay appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

162
Followers
324
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Bel Aire, KS
City
Salina, KS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Topeka, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Health Workers#Government Employees#Public Employees#State Legislators#The Kansas Reflector#The Kansas Legislature#Kansans#Kdot#The Veterans Commission#Kdhe#Medicare#Cdl#Hazard Pay#Essential Workers#Essential Jobs#Raise#State Agencies#Quality Public Services#Public Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Revised Kansas budget includes $53M more for universities, $120M Docking rebuild, judicial raises

TOPEKA — Lawmakers agreed to a budget deal Friday to inject cash into state universities, renovate the Docking State Office Building, increase pay for judges, restrict the use of vaccine passports, and leave the state with a $541 million reserve. The final adjustments include stripping state employees of a 2.5% pay raise. Senate Republicans demanded […] The post Revised Kansas budget includes $53M more for universities, $120M Docking rebuild, judicial raises appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PoliticsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Let us now mourn just a few of the ways lawmakers missed out on helping Kansans

Really, the first responders weren’t asking for much. It was a surprise to me, as I imagine it was to many Kansas Reflector readers, that they weren’t already getting worker’s compensation benefits for PTSD. “Kansas state law does not recognize PTSD as an eligible workman’s compensation claim. There are no job-related mental health benefits; care […] The post Let us now mourn just a few of the ways lawmakers missed out on helping Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas agencies to reopen June 13 with face masks required for visitors, employees

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration revealed plans Wednesday for state agencies to return to normal operations on June 13. State offices have been closed or provided limited public access for more than a year because of the threat posed by COVID-19. The governor’s office said the availability of vaccinations and rapid testing combined with […] The post Kansas agencies to reopen June 13 with face masks required for visitors, employees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

How to imagine a Kansas where the anti-abortion lobby doesn’t control everything

Brett Parker seemed a little shocked. Earlier this month, the Democrat from Overland Park announced he was resigning his seat in the Kansas House of Representatives to lead a Stacey Abrams-inspired statewide community organizing effort. Joining him is former Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, whose run for the U.S. Senate last year raised high hopes but met a defeat deeper than that hand-dug well.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Legislative leadership extends Kansas disaster declaration through June 15, ends block on evictions

TOPEKA — Kansas legislative leaders moved Friday to extend the state of emergency for the pandemic through June 15, while ending the block on evictions, despite requests from the governor for a 30-day extension. In a brief meeting, House and Senate leadership debated the merits of extending the state of emergency declaration until June 27 — […] The post Legislative leadership extends Kansas disaster declaration through June 15, ends block on evictions appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StateLJWORLD

The state will help Kansas school districts pay winter heating bills that were 10 times higher than normal

In a typical February, the small Wabaunsee school district just west of Topeka pays a natural gas utility bill of about $4,300. This year, its bill was more than $53,000. It’s not because classrooms were cranking up the heat. Wabaunsee is just one of hundreds of school districts in Kansas hit by an unprecedented spike in wholesale natural gas prices during February’s record-setting winter storm. Now the state is stepping in with $20 million in loans to help.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas governor renews high-stakes clash with Republicans over COVID-19 emergency declaration

TOPEKA — Maj. Gen. David Weishaar told legislative leadership Wednesday they haven’t heard him talk much in the past year because he tries to save his words for when they are important. And what he was about to say was important. If the current emergency declaration for COVID-19 were to expire on Friday as scheduled, the […] The post Kansas governor renews high-stakes clash with Republicans over COVID-19 emergency declaration appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of ‘junk’ insurance expansion, urge end to unemployment boost

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Senate and House punctuated the close of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday by asking Gov. Laura Kelly to cut off federal support for out-of-work Kansans and failing to override the governor’s veto of a short-term insurance bill. Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse for a largely ceremonial one-day close to the […] The post Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of ‘junk’ insurance expansion, urge end to unemployment boost appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate urges Gov. Laura Kelly to opt out of federal unemployment aid

TOPEKA — Senate Republicans opened the final day of the 2021 legislative session by passing a resolution urging Gov. Laura Kelly to cuff off federal unemployment aid to out-of-work Kansans. Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse for a largely ceremonial one-day close to the year’s work and prepared to attempt an override of the governor’s veto […] The post Kansas Senate urges Gov. Laura Kelly to opt out of federal unemployment aid appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas business leaders, governor meet amid push to end extra unemployment benefits

TOPEKA — A group of business leaders from across Kansas met Tuesday with Gov. Laura Kelly, pushing the Democratic governor to change her stance on supplemental unemployment insurance offered during the pandemic. As businesses across the state look to return to pre-pandemic routines and fill vacancies, many are hoping Kelly will end Kansas’ participation in […] The post Kansas business leaders, governor meet amid push to end extra unemployment benefits appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas contemplating $200-$250 million overhaul of law enforcement training facility

TOPEKA — Proposed modernization of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson at a cost of $200 million to $250 million would adhere to curriculum and instructional reforms necessary to prepare a new generation of public-safety officers, officials said. Implementation of a campus master plan — the first since the center was authorized in […] The post Kansas contemplating $200-$250 million overhaul of law enforcement training facility appeared first on Kansas Reflector.