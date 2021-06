London's FTSE 100 secured modest gains on Wednesday as heavyweight oil and banking stocks advanced to give an overall boost to the index. The blue-chip index rose 27 points, or 0.4 per cent, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 was up 58 points, or 0.25 per cent. Oil major BP was up 2.2 per cent as crude prices rise, while Bloomsbury Publishing surged 11.3 per cent with a special dividend announcement after a successful year of sales. The stock price of ITV recovered to secure its spot back on the FTSE 100 index as Renishaw dropped off. US indices ended...