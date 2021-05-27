Cancel
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is getting an E! marathon amid its uncertain future

E! will show all 25 episodes of the NBC musical dramedy back-to-back, starting with the pilot at 9 a.m. Sunday.

MusicEW.com

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee throws the ultimate pool party in 'Body' music video

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee is throwing the pool party of her pandemic dreams in the music video for her new single "Body." And EW has your exclusive first look at the actor's candy-colored video featuring quite a few familiar faces, including her Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist costars John Clarence Stewart and Kapil Talwalkar, as well as GLOW star Shakira Barrera (who choreographed the video), Glee's Samantha Ware, and The Real Bros of Simi Valley's Christian A. Pierce.
TV & VideosIGN

One Year In, HBO Max's Future is Even More Uncertain

No entrant in the so-called streaming wars has navigated a more chaotic first year than HBO Max. WarnerMedia’s prized new streaming service launched one year ago today. Since then, it has become the center for fights over Hollywood’s future, the cornerstone for a massive media merger, and a key component in the debate over whether new streaming services can compete against Netflix. That’s a lot of pressure for a new product, especially one that came out during the pandemic at a time when nothing in the world made sense.
Musicgoldderby.com

Harvey Mason Jr. interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ executive music producer

Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. is also the executive music producer for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” recording multiple covers of established songs for each and every episode. While there wasn’t a huge change in production from Season 1 to Season 2, he explains in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby that he and the rest of the crew asked themselves a series of questions: “How are we gonna take it up another level? How are we gonna improve what we’re doing? How are we going to find new uses for the music and new ways to use the cast?” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Paradise, CAPosted by
Primetimer

David Spade to guest-host next season of Bachelor in Paradise as Chris Harrison's future with The Bachelor franchise remains in limbo

Bachelor in Paradise will become the second Bachelor franchise series to not be hosted by Harrison following the longtime host's racial controversy earlier this year. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will guest-host the upcoming Bachelorette season. ABC and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on Spade. Page Six reports that Spade was picked because of his snarky Bachelor Nation commentary on Instagram.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Future of former Home and Away star's new TV show remains uncertain

Home and Away actress Rebecca Breeds's Silence of the Lambs prequel series Clarice could switch platforms for season 2. Deadline reports that negotiations are ongoing for the CBS killer drama to move over to streaming service Paramount+, while the network's other two titles, SEAL Team and Evil, have already been confirmed for relocation ahead of seasons 4 and 2 respectively.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Sophie Turner returning to the HBO family to star in The Staircase

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast on the HBO Max limited series The Staircase based on the Michael Peterson criminal case. Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson’s adopted daughters. Turner joins a cast full of big names, including Colin Firth as Peterson, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey. The Staircase will actually be Turner's second HBO Max series. Last year, she signed on to voice William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte on the animated British Royal family series The Prince. This will be Turner's second live-action series since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. She previously starred in the Quibi's Survive.
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

TikTok gets radio station and playlists with SiriusXM

Who needs stuffy old traditional radio in this exciting new world of on-demand music streaming and short-video apps, eh? We’re in the TikTok era now, nobody wants to tune in to a radio station where someone else controls the mus… Oh. Wait! News just in: TikTok is launching a radio station.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Neil Gaiman slams online backlash over The Sandman casting of Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Some fans have accused Gaiman of selling out, saying he doesn't "give a f*ck" with the casting of Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, a character who appears white in the comics. Gaiman was also slammed for casting the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park for the non-binary role of Desire. "I give all the f*cks about the work," Gaiman tweeted. "I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f*cks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Justina Machado to star in Amazon's The Horror of Dolores Roach pilot

The One Day at a Time alum will lead the pilot based on the podcast of the same name. In The Horror of Dolores Roach, Machado's "Magic Hands” Dolores Roach "is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely-gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back," per Variety. "Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, her apartment now occupied by strangers, Dolores finds respite in the dilapidated storefront Empanada Loca around the corner, the only remnant of her former life."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Small is Beautiful: Seven Boutique Streaming Services That Are Changing the Game

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Soon — and it may have already happened by the time you read this — more American households will be paying for Disney+, a streaming channel that did not exist two years ago, than are paying for ESPN, one of the nation's oldest and most ubiquitous cable channels. This is mind-boggling, but mind-boggling facts are something we’ve had to get used to in the Peak TV age.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Gavin MacLeod dies: The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show star was 90

MacLeod was a major presence on network television for 16 straight seasons, playing wisecracking news writer Murray Slaughter on CBS' The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 through 1977 and Captain Merrill Stubing on ABC's The Love Boat from 1977 through 1986. He earned two Golden Globe nominations for Mary Tyler Moore and three Globe nominations for The Love Boat. Although he starred on the 1962-1964 ABC comedy McHale's Navy as Seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines, he became famous thanks to Mary Tyler Moore. When he auditioned for the show, “they wanted to see me for Lou Grant. Great part, but I wouldn’t believe myself being (Mary’s) boss … but I liked this guy Murray Slaughter,” MacLeod recalled in a 2003 interview with the Archive of American Television. After his audition, MacLeod remembered walking past a nervous Ed Asner, who did play Lou Grant. "My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator," Asner tweeted Saturday. "I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now." A month after Mary Tyler Moore ended in 1977, MacLeod took a call from his agent. "Aaron Spelling wants you to do this thing called The Love Boat. I think it sucks, but do you want to read it?" MacLeod recalled his agent saying. "I said sure. I thought, ‘This thing could go; this is a very commercial kind of thing.’ Aaron said that they’re going to have (in each episode) one poignant story, one broad comedy story and one sophisticated story, with big stars. I said wow. And the captain? I said double wow.” So MacLeod agreed to play Capt. Stubing even though he had never been on a cruise ship before.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

The X Factor Italy drops gender and age categories for the first time in the franchise's 17-year history

The next edition will find four teams of performers formed without making any distinctions around gender, age or even whether they are an individual artist or a band. “We want to see the growth of musical talents without labels or distinctions that aren’t the value and artistic quality of the projects,” Fremantle Italy CEO Gabriele Immirzi said in a statement.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

ABC is developing #FollowMe, an Apprentice-style reality competition for social influencers

#FollowMe will feature aspiring online stars as they compete in various business-themed challenges to build their follower bases. With Mars Wrigley as a partner, many of the challenges will features candies such as M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Starburst. “The contestants will have to incorporate the brand points as ‘pitch points’ across their social media – so the challenges will be critiqued on how well they align with the brands messaging as they create mini video campaigns in each episode,” said executive producer John Stevens. “Think of a more contemporary twist on Apprentice-type challenges from back in the day.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

TLC renews I Am Jazz for Season 7

The TLC reality show starring trans activist Jazz Jennings will begin filming Season 7 this summer in South Florida, where Jennings lives with her family, after a two-year break in filming. Meanwhile, Variety's Caroline Framke profiled Jennings for Pride Month. "Jennings is startlingly casual about her influence and all that she’s accomplished," says Framke. "She’s often described as a fierce LGBTQ+ activist, a responsibility she accepts and takes very seriously. But both on I Am Jazz and throughout our interview, Jennings is not exactly trying to be a polished Hollywood ambassador. She’s a 20-year-old who loves roller coasters, RuPaul’s Drag Race and playing pickleball with her dad. She has a dreamy pink-and-blue tattoo of a mermaid on her biceps to honor a lifelong obsession she’s shared and bonded over with other trans girls ever since she could swim. She stages goofy TikTok dances with her older brother Sander for their combined 1.2 million followers. Now taking a break before starting her studies at Harvard University, she lives in Florida with her family, whom she considers her best friends."