Memphis, TN

First Alert to rain and a cool down

By Brittney Bryant
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You will see some sunshine this morning, but clouds will mix in this afternoon. It will also be dry for the first half of the day, but a few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will increase after 5 pm and there will likely be a few round of strong storms tonight. Some storms could have high winds and small hail. It will be hot and muggy today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s overnight.

