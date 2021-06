Spoilers follow for the Season 2 Finale of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix, and this post contains references to sexual assault. Now that we're two seasons into Who Killed Sara?, we must know who killed her, right? Wrong. But we're much closer to the truth than we were at the beginning of this harrowing journey through the underbelly of the rich and powerful Lazcano family, and one man's quest to avenge his sister's death and his wrongful prison conviction for it. What we have learned, after 18 episodes, can be summed up by this quote: "The Lazcanos... had nothing to do with it?" Marifer asks this, tearfully, when watching a bombshell video tape that reveals the truth about Sara, her father, and what happened to Marifer's mother.