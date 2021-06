Cisco’s New Intersight Cloud Orchestration (ICO) Service Is Up and Running!. Earlier this month, we introduced Intersight Cloud Orchestration (ICO) — Intersight’s brand new automation service. In that blog, we covered the importance of orchestration and talked about how Intersight is evolving to the world’s simplest hybrid cloud platform. This blog will tell you more about ICO and what it can do for you. The next post will dive deeper into how ICO works, providing more specific details, and subsequent blogs in the series will discuss specific features, functions, and new capabilities.