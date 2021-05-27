Cancel
“Digital Body Language” Webinar

wsu.edu
 12 days ago

WHAT: WSUAA Webinar “Digital Body Language: Collaborate Faster and Further, Together”. Email replies that show up a week later. Video chats full of “oops… sorry no you go” and “can you hear me?!” How did we lose our innate capacity to understand each other? With most of our communication occurring behind a screen, traditional body language signals are no longer visible – or are they? In this enlightening webinar, author Erica Dhawan combines cutting-edge research with engaging storytelling to decode the new signals and cues that have replaced traditional body language.

news.wsu.edu
Public HealthMarshall News Messenger

Webinar 4 Gathering and Using Data

Christina Christie covers Steps 4, 5, and 6 in the CDC Framework (gathering evidence, justifying conclusions, and ensuring use). She describes the processes of gathering and using data for program bench-marking, improvement, and accountability. Drawing on engaging field examples, Christina discusses key concepts and approaches for using data as well as the importance of a comprehensive communications strategy to disseminate findings.
Virtual EventsKilgore News Herald

Webinar 5 Purpose Informs Design

Tom Chapel demonstrates how defining an evaluation’s purpose, user, and use helps frame and guide an evaluator’s choices throughout the evaluation. Using the CDC Framework for Evaluation, he shows how an evaluation designed to support program replication varies from one intended to guide program improvement, which, in turn, varies considerably from an evaluation designed to support decisions about a program’s funding. The webinar compares and contrasts three scenarios, showing a wide range of the choices faced in any evaluation.
Technologytechxplore.com

Virtual body language may give untrustworthy avatars away

People who have something to hide while using full-body avatars in a collaborative virtual reality (VR) environment are less trusted than when they do not use a full-body avatar, because their body language could be interpreted as suspicious. However, when there is nothing to hide, consistency—whether both users are using...
Virtual EventsKilgore News Herald

Webinar 3 Describing and Focusing

Presented by Tom Chapel, MA, MBA, CDC Chief Evaluation Officer (Retired) Tom Chapel describes the importance of a clear program description in program evaluation and explores the concept and uses of logic models in “describing the program” (Step 2 in the CDC Framework). He then moves to focusing the evaluation design (Step 3), drawing on examples from a previous Webinar to illustrate the process of establishing priorities for an evaluation. Tom acknowledges the reality that few programs have the resources to evaluate every aspect of the program and so must prioritize the most salient evaluation questions for key stakeholders.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Body Language: How to Show Up Well When It Counts

Many people are not aware of the importance of gesture. A recent study found that students have an easier time learning foreign languages if teachers pair gestures with words. If you leave your body language to chance when it really counts, you may not convey focus, power, or charisma. One...
Books & Literaturemiddleweb.com

Scaffolding Writing for Language Learners

It’s a human tendency to avoid challenging experiences. Writing instruction was a huge challenge for me, so I avoided it like the plague. I knew it was important and essential for me to teach, but I was overwhelmed by the task. Where does one start? Brainstorming, outlining, grammar, organizing paragraphs? It felt like too much!
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

“The Alter Ego Effect” Webinar

WHAT: WSUAA Webinar “The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life”. How do you untap all of your capabilities? In most cases, it’s our doubts, worries, and judgments that become so overwhelming, they effectively keep us from achieving our most ambitious goals. In this transformative webinar, Wall Street Journal bestselling author, and world-renowned performance expert Todd Herman, will unpack the science of why Alter Ego’s work so effectively, why your creative imagination is the key to overcoming resistance, and how to create a more resilient and confident you.
Technologypridestaff.com

3 Body Language Tips for Enhancing Your Virtual Communication Skills

Body language plays an essential role in communication. From posture to hand gestures to eye contact, the way you use your body has a huge impact on your words’ meaning. So, what nonverbal messages are you sending while on camera?. Video conferencing technology is here to stay, and those who...
Hair Caremodernsalon.com

Principles: The Language of Hairdressing

By Sam Villa, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Sam Villa and Global Artistic Ambassador for Redken, @samvillahair. This past year caused many of us to shift our business models and mindsets back to the fundamentals, foundations and principles of our craft so we could simplify our work with minimum effort for maximum impact. We had to get really creative in the ways we tried to entice our guests back into the salon and offer new value to excite them to want to stay. And we were able to make this transition because of our principle-based skillset.
realclearscience.com

What Is the Hardest Language to Learn?

Mastering any new language is a challenge, but some take much more time and effort to reach proficiency. The ability to learn a certain foreign language depends on a number of factors. These include how similar the foreign language is to an individual’s native language (or any other foreign language they might speak), how immersed a person is into the language (studying from books at home versus conversing with the locals), and cultural differences, as well as the complexity of the language itself, in terms of grammar, writing system, and linguistic concepts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Ladders

A celebrity body language expert said these are the 7 things you must know

Think you have a good poker face? When it comes to communication, your body language speaks volumes whether you realize it or not. “It can literally tell the other person how you’re truly feeling and the truth behind what you’re verbally saying,” says Karen Donaldson, celebrity communication expert, body language and confidence coach, speaker, and author.
Educationcase.edu

Department of Nutrition “ask anything” webinar

The nutrition field is growing rapidly and offers extensive career opportunities for graduates. At Case Western Reserve University, the master’s of nutrition program provides students with comprehensive curriculum options and unique opportunities to prepare them for a variety of careers. In this program, students benefit from the connections and resources...
Career Development & Advicehypepotamus.com

Perception vs Reality in the Workplace Webinar

A live podcast recording with 360 Yourself and Bafta Committee Member Daniel Maynard. Join us for a very special evening of frank discussion with Jamie Neale of the 360 Yourself podcast and former Vice President of Communications, Television & Direct-to-Consumer EMEA at The Walt Disney Company and current Bafta Committee Member Daniel Maynard.
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Language & the Law

Susan Dudley helps advance legal language skills for students with non-English heritage languages. Since 2018, visiting professor Susan Dudley has brought her skills in applied linguistics to the University of Richmond School of Law to support international students. “I spent my last year of undergraduate school studying abroad because I...
Economyhypepotamus.com

Yelp + GA: Customer Reviews Webinar

** Join Yelp for Business and General Assembly for a series of workshops focused on empowering business owners.**. This time, we will focus on how to respond to reviews. Responding to your online reviews is a great way to learn from and build goodwill with your most vocal customers. Responding...
ReligionBoston Globe

Losing battles with the language

I am trying hard to follow the Serenity Prayer and accept the things I cannot change. I’m not talking about the last five pandemic pounds, or my inability to sleep through the night, nor even the inane decision to change all the exit numbers on the Mass. Turnpike. I can see these are fruitless crusades, and I’ve surrendered any chance of turning them around.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

6 Key Strategies for Emotionally Affecting Fiction

People sometimes talk about emotion in fiction like it’s some discrete quantity you can just dial up in your prose—like perhaps if your novel is too plot-heavy, or too cerebral, you can just turn a few knobs here and there and wind up with an emotionally affecting story. The most...
Educationproz.com

Lithuanian language assessment and proofreading

It's a freelance, remote and part-time position. Pipplet is an online language test, available in more than 35 languages. We use the CEFR scale and deliver results within 24h. Our examiners assess test-takers' oral and written productions via our platform online. Other services that we might need:. - proofreading of...
Technologystatsperform.com

Webinar: An Introduction to PressBox Live

Download our webinar to see how PressBox Live equips researchers, statisticians and broadcasters with the necessary data and content they need to empower data-driven analysis and commentary. PressBox Live brings speed and convenience to all forms of match support through: