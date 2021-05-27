“Digital Body Language” Webinar
WHAT: WSUAA Webinar “Digital Body Language: Collaborate Faster and Further, Together”. Email replies that show up a week later. Video chats full of “oops… sorry no you go” and “can you hear me?!” How did we lose our innate capacity to understand each other? With most of our communication occurring behind a screen, traditional body language signals are no longer visible – or are they? In this enlightening webinar, author Erica Dhawan combines cutting-edge research with engaging storytelling to decode the new signals and cues that have replaced traditional body language.news.wsu.edu