“Digital Body Language” Webinar

This past year caused many of us to shift our business models and mindsets back to the fundamentals, foundations and principles of our craft so we could simplify our work with minimum effort for maximum impact. We had to get really creative in the ways we tried to entice our guests back into the salon and offer new value to excite them to want to stay. And we were able to make this transition because of our principle-based skillset.