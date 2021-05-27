Cancel
FireAngel Safety Technology : Issue of Equity, TVR and PDMR Shareholding

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

('FireAngel' or the 'Company') Further to its announcement of 10 May 2021, the Company announces that application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM ('Admission') of 63,348 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') pursuant to the exercise by Adam Devey, a PDMR of the Company, of employee share options from its Share Matching Scheme. Admission of the Shares to trading on AIM is expected to occur on 28 May 2021.

www.marketscreener.com
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued the remaining 43,846 Ordinary shares from treasury at a price of 718.45 pence per Ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also issued 11,154 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant...
MarketsShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 903.39 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Kingspan Regulatory News (KGP)

Kingspan Group plc announces that on 2 June 2021 it purchased a total of 75,000 ordinary shares of €0.13 each (the "Shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The Company intends to hold all of the purchased shares in treasury. The purchase forms part of...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ipsen Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Plan

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty biopharmaceutical group, announces the launch of an Employee Shareholding plan. This third transaction in the last five years, aims to involve Ipsen's employees more closely, both in France and abroad, in the group's development and performance. It will be launched in 21 countries.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 1 June 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,704.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Enduro Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm, Provides Corporate Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR)(OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), which holds one of the largest land positions in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, is pleased to retain Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small and mid-cap growth companies. Adelaide has a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world that will assist in positioning Enduro and presenting the upside potential of the Newmont Lake Project.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Adecco Group Inc (AHEXY)

(Bloomberg) -- Evidence of the impact of Covid-19 on European companies is flowing through their first-quarter earnings reports, with warnings from eyewear makers, semiconductor... Adecco Group AG 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. Adecco Group AG 2020 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. European stock markets have...
ElectionsShareCast

Dir/PDMR Dealing,TVR, Block Listing-Interim Review

("YouGov" or "the Group") Director/PDMR Dealing, Total Voting Rights and Block Listing Six Monthly Return. YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces Director and PDMR dealings as detailed in the below tables. Following these dealings, the total beneficial interest of Mr Alex McIntosh, Chief Finance Officer, remains...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWI) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Jessica Whitton as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Whitton for her contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CRH PLC Announces Group Finance Director Succession

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE: CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:. CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Major shareholder announcement: Notification of major shareholdings

Major shareholder announcement: Notification of major shareholdings. Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the ”Company”) hereby announces that it has received the following notifications according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding certain existing direct and indirect major shareholders’ holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 54,282,929 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: UDG Healthcare plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: UDG Healthcare plc 31-May-2021 / 15:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ap19. FORM 8.3. IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely. Associated. a) Name. Adam Palser. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position/status. Chief Executive Officer / PDMR. 3. Details of the issuer, emission...
Businessrestaurantdive.com

Danny Meyer's equity group invests $21.5M in 7shifts' labor technology

Restaurant labor management platform 7shifts secured $21.5 million in Series B funding led by Enlightened Hospitality Investments, the growth equity fund affiliated with restaurateur Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, according to a Tuesday press release. 7shifts will use the funding to scale its team and expand its product offerings,...