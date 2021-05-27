Cancel
Identity management critical to brand's long-term success

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“If you don’t mind it, it doesn’t matter.” – Jack Benny. Our focus this month continues to be on the evolution of how brands and agencies are thinking about the need to take control of their customer identity management in response to the changing marketing ecosystem, customer expectations, and privacy regulations. There is a rapid realization that brands can no longer turn to their agencies to address the challenges identity is playing in their marketing execution and experience management. Identity management is too critical to any brand’s long-term success. What was only a short time ago thought of as a privacy management issue has now grown into a larger challenge of meeting new business demands.

