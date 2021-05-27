Identity management critical to brand’s long-term success

Much has been written on how Covid-19 has impacted business and marketing, however, there have been very few global and comprehensive studies on how the pandemic has affected the values and attitudes of consumers – and what this entails for communications and branding. Our study across 24 markets analyzed a comprehensive set of values and attitudes and identified 9 trends. We uniquely measured within-subject changes by surveying the same respondents twice in panels around the world, just before the pandemic hit most countries in early 2020 and again in November 2020. The resulting changes in consumers’ value patterns and attitudes are highly robust and influence what resonates with consumers – and, consequently, the brand communication targeting them.