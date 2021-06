The board of Glendale Arts voted unanimously to promote Nina Crowe to chief executive officer and Maria Sahakian to the role of chief operating officer with a specific focus on the Alex Theatre’s operations. The two leaders represent close to 30 years of experience in non-profit theatre management, budgeting, fundraising and business development. Under their leadership and the direction of the board, Glendale Arts will embark on its post-COVID chapter with the addition of streamed performances and digital media services as well as a continued drive to further solidify the organization’s financial standing and diversify programming to meet the needs of the local community.