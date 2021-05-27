Studying Nutrition Online Helped Me Shed Excess Weight & Change My Life

This article has just been published in the Diabetes UK magazine, Balance. I suspect I am the same as any other diabetic. I struggle to keep my blood sugars under control. After 13 years I know what I am supposed to eat and drink but I have all the self discipline of a dog faced with a bowl of food. I try my best. I really do. And sometimes I even succeed. I’m an all or nothing kinda guy. From time to time I stop all intake of a particular food. I have a very sweet tooth, yet I have sometimes gone for two years without eating any sweets or chocolate. But then I lapse and I’m back to my old habits.