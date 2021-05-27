Cancel
Studying Nutrition Online Helped Me Shed Excess Weight & Change My Life

JAMES COLQUHOUN
Cover picture for the articleBecoming a nutrition coach may seem like something you study after years of preparation. But for some, studying nutrition online is just the beginning of a new journey, and a new way of living. Our recent Food Matters Nutrition Certification Program graduate Karon is a true testimony of how this knowledge can change your life. When first tuning into one of our Facebook Live events, the whole field of nutrition was completely new. But after 10 weeks of study, and a few months of putting those habits into action, she’s bettered not only her life - but that of everyone around her.

