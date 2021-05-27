Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen is disappointing because it doesn't include a crime scene
The reality competition from the producers of Big Brother is also disappointing because the premise should be entertaining, but it's not. "What The Masked Singer and Fox’s other guessing game shows all had were a sense of whimsy, of not taking the whole thing too seriously," says Andy Dehnart. "So it’s baffling that Crime Scene Kitchen is so humorless; it’s almost like it wants to be taken seriously as a baking competition despite its name and premise. And dropping in Joel McHale as host doesn’t give the show a personality, it gives it occasional jokes/dry observations."www.primetimer.com