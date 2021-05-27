Cancel
Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen is disappointing because it doesn't include a crime scene

Cover picture for the article

The reality competition from the producers of Big Brother is also disappointing because the premise should be entertaining, but it's not. "What The Masked Singer and Fox’s other guessing game shows all had were a sense of whimsy, of not taking the whole thing too seriously," says Andy Dehnart. "So it’s baffling that Crime Scene Kitchen is so humorless; it’s almost like it wants to be taken seriously as a baking competition despite its name and premise. And dropping in Joel McHale as host doesn’t give the show a personality, it gives it occasional jokes/dry observations."

TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ On Fox, A Baking Competition Where Contestants Gather Evidence To See What Was Baked

We don’t know what the creators of Crime Scene Kitchen were smoking when they came up with this baking competition, but we suspect it was some pretty damn good stuff. Basically, teams of bakers need to recreate a dish from the evidence they see in the title kitchen, left behind after said dish was made. Seems pretty weird, right? Who better to host a weird reality show than Joel McHale? Read on for more.
TV Showsthelaughbutton.com

Joel McHale is on the case in a new cooking competition series, “Crime Scene Kitchen”

Who knew that cooking could be turned into a murder mystery game?. Well that’s exactly what is happening on Joel McHale’s new cooking competition show, Crime Scene Kitchen. The show features two teams made up of random bakers who enter a messy kitchen and have to figure out what desert was made there based on the clues (the clues are in the mess itself). They then have to track down the ingredients to recreate it themselves. The winner of the competition walks away with $100,000. It sounds like it’ll be just as challenging as it will be delicious.
TV Showsmashed.com

Joel McHale On What To Expect From Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive

These days, there's no shortage of binge-worthy baking shows to spark your sweet tooth or inspire a kitchen adventure; but to be honest, once you've seen one, you've kind of seen them all. Contestants are presented with challenges — a pantry (or basket) full of ingredients, a ticking clock, an impossible seeming task — and must create magical masterpieces to impress the judges and win the grand prize. Sound familiar?
TV & Videosnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Local Devil's Lake Woman on New FOX Show CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

DEVILS LAKE - Cathy Jacobson has been working as the Coordinator of the Dakota Nursing Program at Lake region State College for a number of years. She retired from that position on April 1 of this year and flew to Los Angeles to film the Crime Scene Kitchen with her son, Thomas McCurdy, the very next day on April 2. She accompanied and arranged music for the women’s gospel barbershop quartet, Oasis, for a number of years. She loves to celebrate friends and family by hosting dinner parties and baking extravagant desserts. In retirement she plans to first and foremost travel, pursue her love of gardening and music, soak up the Sun by hiking and boating, and continue to strengthen relationships around the table enjoying fabulous food.
TV & Videosfoxrichmond.com

Crime Scene Kitchen Brings Culinary Mysteries To FOX Richmond

FOX presents a new take on cooking shows with Crime Scene Kitchen. Each episode of this cooking competition, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at the scene of the crime -- a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouthwatering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess for celebrity judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Watch Crime Scene Kitchen Wednesday nights at 9p.m. on FOX Richmond.
TV & VideosLebanon-Express

'Crime Scene Kitchen' says it's possible to tell who made what

Could you recreate what someone was baking just by looking at the mess? If you know enough about ingredients and they way they’re assembled, yes. In the new competition show, “Crime Scene Kitchen,” bakers try to duplicate desserts by studying the crumbs – and dirty dishes – left at the scene of the crime.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ with Joel McHale premieres on FOX: How to watch for free, live stream, TV channel, time

Crumbs, trails of flour and used utensils. That’s all contestants will have to go by on the new food show “Crime Scene Kitchen,” where the objective is to guess which baked goods were made. The series premiere of the unique baking competition is Wednesday, May 26, at 9 p.m. (6 p.m. PDT) on FOX. You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu + Live TV (free trial).
TV Serieschannelguidemag.com

Wednesday, May 26: ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Takes the Cake on FOX

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Actor/comedian Joel McHale hosts this all-new baking competition series with a unique twist. It’s a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Win; ABC Game Shows Off to a Soft Return; ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Opens on Fox

Adults 18-49: Fox: 1.0 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 6, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In season premiere news, ABC game shows “Press Your Luck” (Viewers: #3, 2.86 million; A18-49: #3t, 0.4/ 3 at 8 p.m.) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (Viewers: #3, 3.05 million; A18-49: #4, 0.4/ 3 at 9 p.m.) barely registered. And, of course, that was not beneficial to drama “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. (Viewers: #3, 2.09 million; A18-49: #3, 0.3/ 3), which is poised for more failure in this time period next season.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Is As Ridiculously Fun As It Sounds

There are two types of shows that I like to watch while I’m working: crime shows and cooking/baking shows. So Fox seemed to be targeting me specifically with their newest series, Crime Scene Kitchen. The series is exactly what you might expect from the name (recognizing that Fox isn’t allowed...
TV ShowsDecider

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Is the Baking Show I Didn’t Know I Wanted

It really doesn’t seem profitable that Fox would create a show for me and me alone, and yet it has. That show? Crime Scene Kitchen. One episode in the baking competition gem has already started to correct an oversight prevalent in this entire television genre. In Crime Scene Kitchen, baking isn’t an art so obscure it feels like magic. It’s cold, hard, sugary science.