BTS rapper and songwriter Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, has said that the NBC sitcom Friends helped him learn to speak English.The best-selling Korean pop group appeared on the newly released Friends reunion special, as one of several celebrity guests to voice their admiration for the series.Sitting alongside his BTS bandmates, RM said: “My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. “Friends really had a big hand in teaching me English, and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship.”The rest of BTS then said “we...