Nintendo Switch Pro could be in your hands much sooner than you'd think

By Adam Vjestica
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nintendo Switch Pro could release as soon as September and is tipped to be revealed before this year’s E3 event, which takes place on June 12 to June 15. Bloomberg said that sources familiar with the matter believe that Nintendo is ready to release its upgraded replacement for the four-year old Switch, and that it will likely be priced higher than the original, which cost $299 / £279 / AU$469.95. The current Switch will be phased out over time.

