Huawei Watch 3 is coming very soon - and it could give us some Huawei P50 clues

By Tom Bedford
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of smartwatches, June 2 is a date to mark in your calendar. We already knew Huawei was hosting a launch event for its new HarmonyOS software, as the company has announced as much, but now Huawei is teasing its next-gen smartwatch will be shown off too.

TechRadar

TechRadar

