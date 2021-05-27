Huawei Watch 3 is coming very soon - and it could give us some Huawei P50 clues

Emirates announced that it has signed an agreement with Huawei, one of the world’s top tech brands, to further extend its existing partnership. The enhanced collaboration will allow both brands to build awareness to a wider audience in the Middle East and beyond. The agreement was signed at Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM) in Dubai by Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations – Far East at Emirates and Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa of Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, signaling the deepened strategic cooperation between Emirates and Huawei and mutual benefits in expanding their reach in China and Middle East and African markets, respectively. Also present at the signing ceremony was Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer and William Hu, Regional Business Development Director, Eco-Development Department, Huawei.